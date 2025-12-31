Karson Sharar spies down Pavia and Vanderbilt

Karson Sharar had one job in the ReliaQuest Bowl. That job was to keep tabs on Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia. The Iowa linebacker was tasked with spying on the talented quarterback and take his shots at him when the coast was clear.

He did that early in the game, sacking Pavia twice and making impactful plays on the field. Following the win, Sharar discussed that game plan and how it was executed by the Iowa defense, his thoughts on how the defense played overall against Vandy, and he talks about the future of the program at linebacker.