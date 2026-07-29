Kirk Ferentz updates roster, excited by Tony Diaz

The Iowa football team will officially report next Monday to Iowa City. Then two days they will begin the start of fall camp leading into the 2026. Kirk Ferentz had one final session with the Iowa media members before wrapping up his media work in Chicago and had some interesting thoughts.

He talks about the quarterback race and if he would really actually go into the season playing a pair of quarterbacks. What about the health of the Iowa football team heading into fall camp? Are there any injuries to monitor heading into next week. Finally, it appears that Ferentz is very excited about the potential of wide receiver Tony Diaz.