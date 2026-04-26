Kirk Ferentz wraps up spring practice

Kirk Ferentz put a wrap on Iowa football spring practice on Saturday. He took questions from the media after practice discussing the very latest on the race for the starting quarterback job. How did he characterize the race and where it stood following the end of spring practice.

Ferentz also spoke about the race for the starting center position and if Kade Pieper is the likely starter. He talks about the emergence of players on the offensive side of the ball and the players along the defensive line and how that position group has developed.