Kirkwood CC OF Wrigley Matthys talks commitment to Iowa Baseball

The Iowa Baseball season hasn’t even wrapped up yet, but Rick Heller and the coaching staff are already working towards building the 2027 roster. That’s how life is in this era of college sports. On Tuesday, picked up their second transfer, landing a commitment from Kirkwood CC outfielder Wrigley Matthys. A true freshman for the Eagles this past season, Burkle will have three years of eligibility remaining.

“What stood out was how much they pushed that they wanted me. They really made me feel wanted. You never want to go to a place where you feel like you’re just another guy,” Matthys told HawkeyeReport. “The visit was great. Everything was professional and organized. We toured campus and then walked around the facility. Coach Heller was great; he was very personable and easy to have conversation with. Same goes with Coach Sutherland we have a great relationship going back to high school.”

“I had offers from Illinois and Gonzaga and was in talks with Vanderbilt and several other schools earlier in the year. Between Iowa, Illinois and Gonzaga, it was a pretty clear choice for me to stay home and attend Iowa.”

A graduate of Bettendorf High School, Matthys was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs and a three-time All-MAC selection. As a senior, Matthys was named MAC Player of the Year, slashing .514/.602/.779, with 72 hits, eight doubles, ten triples, three home runs, 39 RBI’s and 54 stolen bases. He helped lead Bettendorf on a run to the 4A State Championship game for the first time since 1998.

“I want fans to know that I’m a gritty player that’s going to do whatever the team needs me to do to win. I’m going to be a tough out at the plate, I love to steal bases and cause havoc for opposing pitchers. I love this game and I’m ready to get after it.”

This past season, as a true freshman for the Eagles, Matthys was sixth on the team in games played, appearing in 46 of 55 games. He slashed .387/.524/.652, with 60 hits, 13 doubles, five triples, three home runs, 49 RBI’s and 25 stolen bases. Matthys racked up 48 walks/hbp and a 23.1% walk/hbp rate to give him a .524 on-base percentage that was third on the team. He struck out just 23 times in 208 plate appearances for an 11.1% strikeout rate.

“I think the biggest growth I’ve seen in my game is the mental side of things. Staying confident even when things aren’t going your way is key to a lot of success,” said Matthys. “Also having a plan during my at-bats. Going up to the plate and having a clear-cut plan that I’m going to stick with was huge.”

The Hawkeyes are set to graduate senior starting outfielders Miles Risley and Joey Nerat, but are set to return Kellen Strohmeyer, Jaylen Ziegler and Brett White. That being said, the coaching staff believes that Wrigley can come in and make an immediate impact next season.

“The coaching staff said that they believe I have a chance to play a very big role in the outfield”