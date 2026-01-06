Skip to main content
Iowa
Koen Entringer enters the transfer portal

Iowa starting safety Koen Entringer has entered the transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3.com.

The 6-foot-1, 211-pound Entringer, a team captain for Iowa this past season, started all 13 games and was named honorable mention all-conference after collecting 73 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in 2025.

Overall, Entringer is transfer No. 7 for Iowa this month, joining Brian Allen, Jaziun Patterson, Terrell Washington, Rhys Dakin, Kael Kolarik, and Jackson Stratton.

