Koen Entringer talks up coming defensive backs

One of the more interesting lines of questioning during bowl prep is to talk to the veteran players about some of the up and coming guys at this position group. Once upon a time, Koen Entringer was that young player drawing rave reviews for his veteran teammates. Now we visit with him about the young players that has seen emerge this season and during bowl prep.

We also visit with Entringer about his upcoming decision about his own future and returning for one more season as a Hawkeye.