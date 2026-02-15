Kyle Alivo nails in relief, Hawkeyes defeat Air Force

For most of the night, Iowa struggled to string together hits against the Air Force pitching staff. Looking more and more like they were going to suffer the same fate as fellow Big Ten foe Penn State did on Friday night against the Falcons, the Hawkeyes finally broke through when it mattered most. In a tense, back‑and‑forth battle, Rick Heller’s squad emerged with a 4–3 win on Saturday night to move to 1–1 ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Northeastern.

The Hawkeyes got a good start out of FIU transfer Logan Runde on the mound, allowing just two runs over 5.1 innings. It proved to be an important start, as the offense managed just one run over 5.1 innings against Air Force starter Josh Holst. Finally, the offense broke through with three runs in the seventh, which was enough to secure the eventual one-run victory.

Players of the Game

RHP Kyle Alivo: Alivo recorded the final nine outs of the game, including four strikeouts for the save. It was his Hawkeye debut after redshirting last season. He threw 31-of-53 (58.5%) pitches for strikes.

OF Joey Nerat: The DBU transfer tallied three hits, including a double in the 7th that started a run of three two-out hits to take the lead. He also made an impressive diving catch in left field.

Hawkeyes score first, but Air Force starter Josh Holst turned in a stellar start

After falling behind 3-0 and 9-2 against Kansas State in the opener, it was Iowa jumping on the board first in this one. A one out double from Jaixen Frost in the 2nd, followed by an error, allowed Matthew Delgado to drive in the game’s first run via a sac fly.

However, the Falcons would quickly regain the lead and the true freshman left-hander Josh Holst put together a solid start in his collegiate debut. He’d retire nine of the next 12 batters he faced, tallying five strikeouts to zero walks during his 5.1 inning start. Iowa threatened in the fifth, with Joey Nerat reaching third base, but Holst retired Gable Mitchell (F-7) and Caleb Wulf (1-3) to end the inning. Holst threw 49-of-81 (60.5%) pitches for strikes on the night.

FIU transfer Logan Runde battles some traffic, but goes toe-to-toe with Holst on the mound

After Tyler Guerin went just 3.0 innings in the opener, the Hawkeyes really needed a good start out of FIU transfer Logan Runde to preserve as many bullpen arms for Sunday as possible. It wasn’t the cleanest of outings, but Runde gave Iowa a chance to win and provided enough length going 5.1 innings.

The first inning got off to a rough start, with the first two Air Force hitters reaching base, but Runde retired three in a row, including a pair of K’s to throw a zero on the board. That was something the pitching staff failed to do in seven of eight innings against KSU. However, the Falcons got on the board, answering Iowa’s one-run top of the second. It seemed like a harmless inning, with a runner on first and two outs, but TJ Oster legged out an infield single to keep the frame alive. Runde plunked Tripp Garrish in the ensuing at-bat and Wyatt Hanoian took advantage of the free base, following with a two-run single to put the Falcons in front.

Over his final 3.1 innings of work, Logan allowed a couple of baserunners but retired five straight at one point into the sixth inning. Runde allowed two runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings, including six strikeouts to zero walks, although he did hit three batters. He threw 53-of-84 (63.1%) pitches for strikes.

Hawkeyes string together three two-out hits in the 7th to take the lead

With Josh Holst out of the game, the offense was able to get to the Falcons bullpen in the seventh to take the lead. Tyler Guerin led off the inning with a single, while pinch-runner Jaylen Ziegler quickly advanced to third on a wild pitch that was compounded by an errant throw by catcher Walker Zapp. Jaixen Frost came through with a sac fly to tie the game.

With two outs, Joey Nerat, already sitting on a two-hit night, laced a 114-mph double into left-center field, setting the table for a potential two-out rally to go ahead. The top of the order delivered. Gable Mitchell and Caleb Wulf came through with back-to-back RBI singles, putting the Hawkeyes in front 4-2 with just nine outs left for the Air Force offense to answer.

After leaving multiple runners on base four times in their first 15 innings, it was good to see the bats come through with some big hits.

Redshirt freshman Kyle Alivo shuts down the Falcons for a nine-out save

With the lead heading into the bottom of the seventh, Rick Heller called on redshirt freshman Kyle Alivo out of the bullpen. After missing all of last season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, the coaching staff thinks he has the ability to be a major piece on the pitching staff this season. Alivo backed up the comments from his coaches and was nails for the Hawkeyes down the stretch.

Leading 4-2, Alivo retired the first two he faced in the seventh, but issued back-to-back walks before Ben Niednagel came through with an RBI double to cut it to 4-3 with two still in scoring position. After a mound visit from pitching coach Wes Obermueller, he struck out TJ Oster to end the inning.

After that, Alivo was outstanding. He recorded consecutive 1-2-3 innings in the eighth and ninth, including a pair of strikeouts to finish off a nine-out save in his collegiate debut. Kyle threw 31-of-53 (58.5%) pitches for strikes and pushed his fastball to 96 mph on several occasions. Not only could the outing as a whole be a shot of confidence for Alivo, but the coaching staff’s willingness to stick with him after three straight batters reached base in the seventh says a lot about their trust in his abilities.

Up next for Rick Heller and the Hawkeyes…

The Hawkeyes are back in action on Sunday afternoon for a matchup with Northeastern at 2:00pm CT on MLB TV. It will be sophomore Andrew Rogovic for the Huskies, while Iowa has not yet named a starter, but Southeastern CC transfer Maddux Frese is still available. Duane Banks Field will host the home opener on Tuesday, when the Hawkeyes take on DIII UW-Platteville for a midweek matchup.