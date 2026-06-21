Lee, Leydecker make World Team - lead Iowa wrestlers at Final X

Final X was equal parts triumph and heartbreak for Iowa wrestlers at the Prudential Center on Friday.

On the positive end, a pair of Hawkeyes – all-time great Spencer Lee and soon-to-be superstar Everest Leydecker – each made the World Team for the United States.

Lee did so for the second year in a row, while Leydecker made her very first of (potentially) many at just 18 years old.

Two other past/present Hawkeyes also secured their spot(s) on the National Team as Austin DeSanto and Reese Larramendy were awarded wins via forfeit in their ‘true-third’ place matches.

On the flip side, four other Iowa alums tasted bitter defeat during their trip to Newark.

Both Macey Kilty and Stephen Buchanan found themselves one win away from the World Team only to fall in the rubber match of their respective best-of-three series.

Meanwhile, Felicity Taylor and Patrick Kennedy were thwarted for true-third.

Of course, there was so much more to the journeys of these athletes than just their final destinations. So, let’s dive into all the ups and downs along the way.

Lee sweeps, defying ‘blueprint’ to beat him

A common refrain regarding Spencer Lee is that the longer a match lasts, the greater his opponent’s odds of winning.

And while the statistics may bear that out, it’s also a bit of a misnomer.

(If you remember, he did put away all three of his NCAA title bouts with third-period takedowns – the last of which famously came despite wrestling on two torn ACLs.)

Sure, a longer match may ‘favor’ his opponent, but that’s largely because it means they’ve spent much of time between whistles avoiding wrestling him.

Why? Because on all but the rarest of occasions, engaging with Lee leads to disaster.

In back-to-back matches on Friday, Luke Lilledahl executed the ‘blueprint’ – even holding a lead in the second period. And in back-to-back matches, Lee showed he can close just as well he can start against a world-class opponent.

With 1:45 left in Round 1, Lee trailed 1-1 on criteria despite driving the action to that point.

A reattack takedown on the edge put him back in front. And shortly thereafter, an explosive sequence – punctuated by a gut wrench – put him in complete control:

Spencer Lee gets one back on Luke Lilledahl#USAWrestling #FinalX2026 | Presented by @kerberoscm | Live stream, brackets, and more at link in bio. pic.twitter.com/swhpS6Ft4A — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) June 19, 2026

Round 2 was even more precarious – especially in the early going – after a scramble staked Lilledahl to a 4-1 lead.

Not only that, but a clash of heads left Lee stumbling backward and forced to go through concussion protocol before returning to action.

Amidst it all, Lee scored a pair of step-outs to shrink the deficit before intermission. And after the break he owned the action – including a takedown-to-turn to regain the lead for good:

Spencer Lee came from behind to win match 2 and make another world team #finalx pic.twitter.com/szt6le5sOq — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) June 19, 2026

Notably, he was wobbly once again post-match – struggling to keep his feet in the immediate moments afterward.

But thankfully, the Iowa legend was on much steadier ground (and in good spirits) later as he detailed what happened:

Leydecker continues mastery of formidable foe

If someone watching the women’s 55-kilogram series had no prior knowledge of the two competitors, they probably would’ve left assuming Everest Leydecker was the 29-year-old veteran with World Team experience.

Of course, the truth is that they would’ve been understandably mistaken.

Instead, Iowa’s top-ranked 2026 recruit simply wrestles a decade beyond her years, showcasing uncanny composure and control for a recent high school graduate.

Despite 11 years in age difference to her opponent Areana Villaescusa, Leydecker is now 4-0 in their all-time series. And the two latest victories made her one of the youngest American women to ever make a Senior World Team.

Scorelines of 2-1 and 3-1 may not seem like dominant efforts. But it sure felt that way between the whistles – with Villaescusa never really threatening to score besides a pair of token activity points.

Leydecker jumped ahead in Round 1 with an early step-out, then controlled things from there with her persistent positioning and active hand-fighting.

All Everest Leydecker needed was a step out to win match 1 ☝️#finalx pic.twitter.com/99bAqKwrrJ — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) June 19, 2026

Fast-forward to Round 2, and the 18-year-old trailed 1-0 at the break – a deficit that wouldn’t last for long.

No sooner had Leydecker pulled ahead on criteria (via her own activity point) than she was in on a leg, methodically building up to secure a takedown on the edge of the mat.

At just 18 years old, Everest Leydecker makes her first senior world team!#finalx pic.twitter.com/Ombcrj7iKh — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) June 19, 2026

From there, her length/technique locked down Villaescusa – allowing zero opening for the fifth-place finisher at the 2024 World Championships.

A year ago, Leydecker came up just short of making the Senior World Team only to steamroll to a U20 World title later that summer.

In 2026, she would not be denied at Final X – and could wrestle as many as three World Championship events (U20/U23/Senior) this fall.

Not that Iowa fans needed any more evidence – but yes, the next Hawkeye great is coming soon.

Buchanan falls just short despite historic victory

As I wrote in my Final X preview, nine-time World/Olympic medalist Kyle Snyder has proven unbeatable for many of the world’s best wrestlers over the past decade.

But on the domestic scene, his dominance has been absolute.

Entering Friday, the reigning World champion hadn’t lost to an American opponent since 2016. But that changed when Stephen Buchanan pulled off a remarkable comeback to send their series to a third-and-deciding match.

After a 5-2 loss in Round 1 – during which Buchanan hung in but never took down Snyder – their second bout appeared destined to end the same way.

Trailing 5-1 with 0:40 remaining, Iowa’s 2025 NCAA champion had still yet to crack Snyder’s defenses.

But a step-out point followed quickly by a smooth single-leg takedown made it 5-4. And when a (somewhat questionable) caution-and-one call was made against Snyder to end the sequence, Buchanan suddenly found himself leading by criteria.

Stephen Buchanan scored a late td plus caution and 1 to upset Kyle Snyder and force a third match!! 🤯



Thoughts?



##finalx pic.twitter.com/ecr5NeRcL8 — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) June 19, 2026

After defending for the final few seconds, 97 kilograms had an unexpected rubber match on its hands.

With everything now on the line, Snyder came out firing in Round 3 for a pair of early takedowns. And while Buchanan got one back (plus a near gut wrench) to momentarily stem the tide, Snyder continued his early barrage to the tune of a 9-2 lead at the break.

Things slowed in the second period as the Iowa alum searched for more late magic against the five-time World/Olympic champion. But in the end, a 9-3 final was the result.

Buchanan takes one match in the best-of-three series and ultimately falls to Kyle Snyder at FINAL X. pic.twitter.com/MNKssjtNww — Hawkeye Wrestling Club (@HWC_wrestling) June 19, 2026

A runner-up finish certainly isn’t the outcome Buchanan ultimately desired from his Final X debut. But like so much from his first full season on the freestyle circuit, there’s tons to be proud of.

And in fact, this latest performance (even in defeat) was arguably his most impressive yet.

Kilty can’t quite complete comeback after Round 1 shocker

Like Buchanan, another Iowa national champion found themselves in a 1-0 series hole – this time at 62kg in women’s freestyle.

And like Buchanan, Macey Kilty’s comeback ultimately fell just short.

Facing returning World Teamer Adaugo Nwachukwu – whom she’d lost to 10-8 in a wild U.S. Open final in April – things appeared headed toward a 1-0 first period in Round 1.

Like their prior matchup, Kilty was constantly pressuring forward in search of openings. And like their prior matchup, Nwachukwu proved tricky to break down – and an ever-present threat to counter.

That threat manifested in the final seconds (and in the worst of ways for Iowa fans) when Nwachukwu threw and pinned Kilty just before intermission:

Adaugo Nwachukwu gets the pin as the first period expires in match 1 of Final X#finalx pic.twitter.com/uex9CGuAYE — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) June 19, 2026

With no margin for error now, the Hawkeye responded flawlessly in Round 2.

Kilty’s pace/pressure wore on Nwachukwu until a methodical second-period takedown finally provided some breathing room. Meanwhile, Nwachukwu took extended injury time for an apparent shoulder issue.

After getting pinned in match 1, Macey Kilty wins 4-0 in match 2 to force round 3!#finalx pic.twitter.com/kNXeE7FOCp — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) June 19, 2026

And just like that, the stage was set for a winner-take-all Round 3.

Kilty led at the break, twice getting deep on a leg but only managing a single step-out point. However, a Nwachukwu step-out shortly after the break put her ahead on criteria.

(This came after Nwachukwu took 1:10 of injury time in addition to the 30-second intermission.)

Kilty immediately responded with a dogged takedown to pull ahead 3-1. And once again, Nwachukwu took injury time (2:05 of it) before returning to action.

A Nwachukwu takedown put her back in front on criteria with 1:43 to go. And while Kilty pushed and pushed for the go-ahead score, she couldn’t quite find it – her closest effort coming on a near-step-out with seconds left.

Adaugo Nwachukwu takes match 3 to make the world team at 62kg!#finalx pic.twitter.com/WW1qXWQi5X — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) June 20, 2026

The heartbreaking defeat keeps Kilty off the World Team for the first time since 2022.

True-third results

I mentioned a quartet of ‘true-third’ results during the introduction, and we’ll cover those here before wrapping things up.

For starters, Iowa found itself with a pair of first-time National Team members before Friday’s action even began.

Both Austin DeSanto and Reese Larramendy were awarded wins via forfeit – and in so doing, are “eligible for U.S. National Team support that includes funding, plus training and competition opportunities.”

In addition, Larremendy’s status earns her first dibs on the U23 World Team spot at 65kg:

Reese Larramendy received a forfeit to win the 65 kg True-third match!



Reese is now on the Senior National Team and qualified for the U23 World Team spot! pic.twitter.com/aAoiGimdt7 — Iowa Women's Wrestling Club (@IowaWWC) June 19, 2026

As luck would have it, the U23 World Championships will be contested this October in her home state of Nevada.

On a less happy note, two Iowa alums who did wrestle their matches both came out on the losing end.

First-time Final X-er Patrick Kennedy led 2-0 at the break over Evan Wick – the returning runner-up at 79kg. But an eight-point second period by Wick turned the tables, even as Kennedy generated some good offensive chances against his lanky opponent.

Patrick Kennedy loses to Evan Wick 4-8 in his True Third match at 79kg. pic.twitter.com/Iz2El376Gq — Hawkeye Wrestling Club (@HWC_wrestling) June 19, 2026

As for Felicity Taylor, last year’s World Team representative at 53kg got blitzed in a 10-0 tech. fall by Samara Chavez.

Despite owning a 6-1 lead in the all-time series, the Iowa native never found her footing in this one. And two takedowns plus three turns would secure the result before two minutes had elapsed.

Samara Chavez with the tech fall 😤#USAWrestling #FinalX2026 | Presented by @kerberoscm | Live stream, brackets, and more at link in bio. pic.twitter.com/jqi3WgBUyQ — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) June 19, 2026

Short time

For Lee and Leydecker, attention now turns toward the Senior World Championships – set for late-October in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, don’t forget that three more past/present Hawkeyes could make the World Team pending the results of their delayed Final X series.

Regardless, Iowa is guaranteed to have representation on both the men’s and women’s World/Olympic Team(s) for the third consecutive year. And that’s a laudable accomplishment for ‘Iowa wrestling’ as a whole – not to mention the individual athletes/coaches who’ve put in the work to make it possible.