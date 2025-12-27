LeVar Woods talks last few days at Iowa

There has been a strong outpouring of love and support for LeVar Woods since he announced that following the ReliaQuest Bowl that he will be departing for a role at Michigan State. He talks about his emotions that he has felt hear from so many people since the announcement and he reflects on this team and his special teams unit.

Woods talks about if he might dial up a trick play on special teams this week in his final game and he looks back at all of the guys from Northwest Iowa that he has coached over the years and how proud he is of what they have accomplished.