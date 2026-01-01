LIVE BLOG: Iowa Women's Basketball vs #20 Nebraska

Welcome to 2026! New Year’s Day will be a big one for the Iowa Women’s Basketball team, as they get set to host the 20th-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this afternoon. The Hawkeyes have won 11 of the last 13 meetings in the rivalry dating back to 2020.

The Hawkeyes enter this matchup with a 11-2 record, including wins over #22 Baylor, Miami FL and Fairfield. Last time out, they defeated Penn State 99-76 to move to 2-0 in Big Ten play. Head coach Jan Jensen is in her second season with the program, posting a 34-13 record. As for Nebraska, they come into this matchup with a 12-1 record, including wins over Virginia, Penn State and North Dakota State. They dropped their first game of the season to #17 USC back on Monday in Lincoln. They are led by tenth year head coach Amy Williams, who has a 170-123 overall record and four NCAA Tournament appearances. Last season, the Huskers finished with a 21-12 overall record and a 10-8 mark in Big Ten play. They lost to Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

HawkeyeReport, due to beat reporter Kyle Huesmann’s Twitter being locked, has set up a live blog for fans to follow the action in real time…

By: Kyle Huesmann Starting lineups are here… IOWA: PG Chit-Chat Wright, G Taylor McCabe, G Taylor Stremlow, PF Hannah Stuelke, C Ava Heiden NEBRASKA: PG Britt Prince, G Callin Hake, G Logan Nissley, F Jessica Petrie, F Eliza Maupin

By: Kyle Huesmann Kylie Feuerbach (ankle) in street clothes The Hawkeyes will be without their best defender today. Kylie will miss her second game after suffering an ankle injury against UConn prior to Christmas.

By: Kyle Huesmann Nebraska will be without forward Amiah Hargrove This is major news. The sophomore forward is averaging 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 21.9 minutes per game. She has scored in double figures in nine games this season.

By: Kyle Huesmann Iowa WBB facing their first ranked opponent at Carver this season… Last season, in Jan Jensen’s first year as head coach, the Hawkeyes were 2-2 against ranked teams at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, including an upset win over #4 USC. Iowa is 1-2 against ranked teams this season. Fun note, the last time the Hawkeyes faced the 20th-ranked team in the regular season, it was Nebraska during the 2014-15 season. They defeated the Huskers 69-61 in Lincoln.

By: Kyle Huesmann How to Watch, Listen This one will follow the currently in-progress matchup between Indiana and #24 Michigan State on the Big Ten Network. The Hawkeyes are 6.5-point favorites (per BetMGM). Torvik (77-73) and Warren Nolan (77-69) both have Iowa as the favorite. TIPOFF : 1:00pm CT

: 1:00pm CT TV : Big Ten Network (Chris Vosters and Christy Winters-Scott)

: Big Ten Network (Chris Vosters and Christy Winters-Scott) RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Also on the UI Athletics YouTube)