LIVE BLOG: Iowa Women's Basketball vs Indiana

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team will play in an opposing arena that they have had little success in over the last decade. Seeking a 5-0 start in Big Ten play for just the second time since 1996, the Hawkeyes are set to face the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

The Hawkeyes enter this matchup with a 13-2 record, including wins over #16 Baylor, #25 Nebraska and Miami FL. Last time out, they defeated Northwestern 67-58 to move to 4-0 in Big Ten play. Head coach Jan Jensen is in her second season with the program, posting a 36-13 record. As for Indiana, they come into this matchup with an 11-6 overall record and a surprising 0-5 mark in Big Ten play. They are led by 12th-year head coach Teri Moren who has led the Hoosiers to a 257-120 record, including seven NCAA Tournaments and WNIT championship. Last time out, Indiana fell to #25 Nebraska 78-73 in Lincoln.

LINK: Iowa Women’s Basketball Tip Time Preview: Indiana Hoosiers

HawkeyeReport, due to beat reporter Kyle Huesmann’s Twitter being locked, has set up a live blog for fans to follow the action in real time…

By: Kyle Huesmann Kylie Feuerbach (ankle) is in uniform and shooting around Listed as questionable on the pregame injury report, Kylie Feuerbach looks to be available for today’s game. She has missed the last three games after injuring her ankle against UConn.

By: Kyle Huesmann Hawkeyes looking to start 5-0 for just the second time since 1996… 2023-24: W at Wisconsin, W vs Minnesota, W vs Michigan State, W at Rutgers, W at Purdue (started 7-0) 2025-26: W at Rutgers, W vs Penn State, W vs Nebraska, W at Northwestern, ? at Indiana

By: Kyle Huesmann How to Watch, Listen This one will follow the currently in-progress WBB matchup between Illinois and Penn State on the Big Ten Network. The Hawkeyes are X-point favorites (per BetMGM). Torvik (77-66) and Warren Nolan (75-68) both have Iowa as a large favorite. TIPOFF : 4:00pm CT

: 4:00pm CT TV : Big Ten Network (Jack Kizer and Christy Winters Scott)

: Big Ten Network (Jack Kizer and Christy Winters Scott) RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Also on the UI Athletics YouTube)