LIVE BLOG: Iowa Women's Basketball vs Indiana
The Iowa Women’s Basketball team will play in an opposing arena that they have had little success in over the last decade. Seeking a 5-0 start in Big Ten play for just the second time since 1996, the Hawkeyes are set to face the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
The Hawkeyes enter this matchup with a 13-2 record, including wins over #16 Baylor, #25 Nebraska and Miami FL. Last time out, they defeated Northwestern 67-58 to move to 4-0 in Big Ten play. Head coach Jan Jensen is in her second season with the program, posting a 36-13 record. As for Indiana, they come into this matchup with an 11-6 overall record and a surprising 0-5 mark in Big Ten play. They are led by 12th-year head coach Teri Moren who has led the Hoosiers to a 257-120 record, including seven NCAA Tournaments and WNIT championship. Last time out, Indiana fell to #25 Nebraska 78-73 in Lincoln.
LINK: Iowa Women’s Basketball Tip Time Preview: Indiana Hoosiers
HawkeyeReport, due to beat reporter Kyle Huesmann’s Twitter being locked, has set up a live blog for fans to follow the action in real time…
Kylie Feuerbach (ankle) is in uniform and shooting around01/11/2026 02:52:18 PM
Listed as questionable on the pregame injury report, Kylie Feuerbach looks to be available for today’s game. She has missed the last three games after injuring her ankle against UConn.
Hawkeyes looking to start 5-0 for just the second time since 1996…01/11/2026 10:10:50 AM
2023-24: W at Wisconsin, W vs Minnesota, W vs Michigan State, W at Rutgers, W at Purdue (started 7-0)
2025-26: W at Rutgers, W vs Penn State, W vs Nebraska, W at Northwestern, ? at Indiana
How to Watch, Listen01/11/2026 10:07:52 AM
This one will follow the currently in-progress WBB matchup between Illinois and Penn State on the Big Ten Network. The Hawkeyes are X-point favorites (per BetMGM). Torvik (77-66) and Warren Nolan (75-68) both have Iowa as a large favorite.
- TIPOFF: 4:00pm CT
- TV: Big Ten Network (Jack Kizer and Christy Winters Scott)
- RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Also on the UI Athletics YouTube)
HawkeyeReport is LIVE for #14 Iowa WBB vs Indiana01/11/2026 10:06:26 AM
We are coming up on 90 minutes from tipoff between the Hawkeyes and Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
The injury report for the Hawkeyes is as expected. Emely Rodriguez (back) and Jada Gymafi (knee) are both listed as out. Kylie Feuerbach (ankle) is listed as questionable and has a chance to play after missing the three games.