LIVE BLOG: Iowa Women's Basketball vs Northwestern
The Iowa Women’s Basketball team will play in an opposing arena for just the third time this season tonight. Seeking a 4-0 start in Big Ten play for just the third time since 1996, the Hawkeyes are set to face the Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.
The Hawkeyes enter this matchup with a 12-2 record, including wins over #16 Baylor, #25 Nebraska and Miami FL. Last time out, they defeated #25 Nebraska 86-76 to move to 3-0 in Big Ten play. Head coach Jan Jensen is in her second season with the program, posting a 35-13 record. As for Northwestern, they come into this matchup with a 6-8 overall record and an 0-3 mark in Big Ten play. They are led by 18th year head coach Joe McKeown, who has a 274-266 record and seven postseason appearances. Last season, the Wildcats finished with a 9-18 overall record and a 2-14 mark in Big Ten play. They are 8-49 against Big Ten teams over the last three seasons
LINK: Iowa Women’s Basketball Tip Time Preview: Northwestern Wildcats
HawkeyeReport, due to beat reporter Kyle Huesmann’s Twitter being locked, has set up a live blog for fans to follow the action in real time…
Hawkeyes looking to start 4-0 for just the third time since 1996…01/05/2026 03:37:37 PM
1997-98: W vs Minnesota, W vs Ohio State, W at Penn State, W vs Northwestern (started 4-0)
2023-24: W at Wisconsin, W vs Minnesota, W vs Michigan State, W at Rutgers (started 7-0)
2025-26: W at Rutgers, W vs Penn State, W vs Nebraska, ? at Northwestern
How to Watch, Listen01/05/2026 03:18:17 PM
This one will follow the currently in-progress matchup between Minnesota and #9 Michigan on the Big Ten Network. The Hawkeyes are 27.5-point favorites (per BetMGM). Torvik (88-64) and Warren Nolan (87-63) both have Iowa as a large favorite.
- TIPOFF: 7:30pm CT
- TV: Big Ten Network (Kylen Mills and Shimmy Miller)
- RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Also on the UI Athletics YouTube)
HawkeyeReport is LIVE for #14 Iowa WBB vs Northwestern01/05/2026 03:17:07 PM
We are just under two hours from tipoff between the Hawkeyes and Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.
The injury report for the Hawkeyes is as expected. Emely Rodriguez (back) and Jada Gymafi (knee) are both listed as out. Kylie Feuerbach (ankle) is also out and will miss her third straight game after getting injured against UConn.