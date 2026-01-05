LIVE BLOG: Iowa Women's Basketball vs Northwestern

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team will play in an opposing arena for just the third time this season tonight. Seeking a 4-0 start in Big Ten play for just the third time since 1996, the Hawkeyes are set to face the Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.

The Hawkeyes enter this matchup with a 12-2 record, including wins over #16 Baylor, #25 Nebraska and Miami FL. Last time out, they defeated #25 Nebraska 86-76 to move to 3-0 in Big Ten play. Head coach Jan Jensen is in her second season with the program, posting a 35-13 record. As for Northwestern, they come into this matchup with a 6-8 overall record and an 0-3 mark in Big Ten play. They are led by 18th year head coach Joe McKeown, who has a 274-266 record and seven postseason appearances. Last season, the Wildcats finished with a 9-18 overall record and a 2-14 mark in Big Ten play. They are 8-49 against Big Ten teams over the last three seasons

HawkeyeReport, due to beat reporter Kyle Huesmann’s Twitter being locked, has set up a live blog for fans to follow the action in real time…

By: Kyle Huesmann Hawkeyes looking to start 4-0 for just the third time since 1996… 1997-98: W vs Minnesota, W vs Ohio State, W at Penn State, W vs Northwestern (started 4-0) 2023-24: W at Wisconsin, W vs Minnesota, W vs Michigan State, W at Rutgers (started 7-0) 2025-26: W at Rutgers, W vs Penn State, W vs Nebraska, ? at Northwestern

By: Kyle Huesmann How to Watch, Listen This one will follow the currently in-progress matchup between Minnesota and #9 Michigan on the Big Ten Network. The Hawkeyes are 27.5-point favorites (per BetMGM). Torvik (88-64) and Warren Nolan (87-63) both have Iowa as a large favorite. TIPOFF : 7:30pm CT

: 7:30pm CT TV : Big Ten Network (Kylen Mills and Shimmy Miller)

: Big Ten Network (Kylen Mills and Shimmy Miller) RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Also on the UI Athletics YouTube)