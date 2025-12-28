LIVE BLOG: Iowa Women's Basketball vs Penn State
Welcome back! The holiday break is over and it’s time for hoops to return to action. The Iowa Women’s Basketball team has wrapped up their non-conference schedule and will jump back into Big Ten play, hosting the Penn State Lady Lions at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this afternoon.
The Hawkeyes enter this matchup with a 10-2 record, including wins over #22 Baylor, Miami FL and Fairfield. They opened Big Ten play back on December 6th, defeating Rutgers 79-36 in Piscataway. Head coach Jan Jensen is in her second season with the program, posting a 33-13 record. As for the Lady Lions, they come into this matchup with a 7-5 record, including wins over St Joseph’s and Cincinnati. They lost their Big Ten opener back on December 6th, falling to Nebraska 101-83 in State College. They are led by seventh year head coach Carolyn Kieger, who has a 80-110 overall record, including a WBIT appearance in 2024. PSU went 10-19 last season, finishing with a program-worst 1-17 record in Big Ten play.
Up next for the Hawkeyes…12/28/2025 05:06:58 PM
The Hawkeyes will host the 20th-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers on New Year’s Day at 1:00pm CT on Big Ten Network.
FINAL SCORE – Iowa 99 Penn State 7612/28/2025 05:05:58 PM
IOWA
Ava Heiden – 27 pts, 9 reb
Chit-Chat Wright – 16 pts, 3 reb, 6 ast
Taylor Stremlow – 14 pts, 3 reb, 4 ast
Hannah Stuelke – 14 pts, 8 reb
Addie Deal – 13 pts
Journey Houston – 11 pts, 10 reb
PENN STATE
Tea Cleante – 21 pts, 3 ast
Kiyomi McMiller – 20 pts, 4 ast
Gracie Merkle – 18 pts, 11 reb
4:53 4Q – Timeout PSU – Iowa 87 Penn State 6712/28/2025 04:56:07 PM
Couple of unselfish plays from Journey Houston and Addie Deal for buckets. They both get rewarded with buckets of their own on the ensuing possession.
End of 3Q – Iowa 73 Penn State 5212/28/2025 04:40:39 PM
Penn State got within 55-44, but the Hawkeyes end the quarter on a 18-8 run. They’re well on their way to a 2-0 record in Big Ten play.
Heiden (23), Wright (14), Stremlow (11) and Stuelke (11) all in double figures scoring.
1:12 3Q – Timeout PSU – Iowa 71 Penn State 5012/28/2025 04:35:42 PM
Taylor McCabe transition feed to Ava Heiden. She’s got 23 points and eight rebounds. Iowa has scored 20+ points in all three quarters.
Ava Heiden over 20 points for the game12/28/2025 04:33:40 PM
She’s been great. Now 10-of-15 from the floor and has a game-high 21 points, seven rebounds. Iowa leads 69-50 late in the third quarter.
Taylor Stremlow continues to shoot it well from three-point range12/28/2025 04:26:51 PM
Much-needed three-pointer. Hawkeyes had missed their last ten from behind the arc. She’s shooting nearly 45% this season. Iowa leads 63-48 with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter.
Lady Lions hanging around…12/28/2025 04:25:34 PM
PSU gets away with a clear backcourt violation and Viktoria Ranisavljevic drills a deep, late shot clock three. It’s 60-48 after Gracie Merkle splits a pair of free throws.
Second half underway…12/28/2025 04:15:55 PM
Hawkeyes leading the Lady Lions 49-37. Iowa will get possession to begin the third quarter.
HALFTIME – Iowa 49 Penn State 3712/28/2025 04:00:30 PM
IOWA
Ava Heiden – 17 pts, 3 reb
Chit-Chat Wright – 12 pts, 2 reb, 3 ast
Hannah Stuelke – 7 pts, 4 reb
PENN STATE
Tea Cleante – 15 pts
Gracie Merkle – 9 pts, 4 reb
Ava Heiden on her way to a 20-point game…12/28/2025 03:55:05 PM
Heiden with a steal, basket and the foul. She’s got 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Iowa leads 45-28 with two minutes until the break.
Officials at the monitor…12/28/2025 03:49:08 PM
Taylor Stremlow appeared to catch Viktoria Ranisavljevic with an elbow on her drive to the basket. Play is under review. Iowa leads 40-26 with 4:14 to play in the half.
Hawkeyes racking up free throw attempts12/28/2025 03:45:40 PM
The Lady Lions have been whistled for 12 fouls in the first 14.5 minutes of this game and Iowa has attempted 15 free throws. Hannah Stuelke is 3-of-7 at the line, but the rest of the team is 8-of-8.
7:03 2Q – Timeout Iowa – Iowa 35 PSU 2212/28/2025 03:38:37 PM
Lady Lions on an 8-0 run to cut into the Hawkeyes lead. Moriah Murray and Tea Cleante each with a three-pointer during this run.
End of 1Q – Iowa 29 Penn State 1412/28/2025 03:27:38 PM
Chit-Chat Wright with 12 points and two assists to lead the way. Ava Heiden has six points and two rebounds.
Iowa leads 11-4 on the glass. This game is being played at PSU’s pace, which is up-tempo, but Iowa looks to be more comfortable.
4:45 1Q – Timeout Penn State – Iowa 21 PSU 812/28/2025 03:19:34 PM
Chit-Chat Wright is on fire. She’s got ten points and just knocked down a transition three-pointer, her second of the game. Penn State is struggling mightily in transition.
Lots of offense early12/28/2025 03:10:49 PM
It’s 9-8 Iowa after just 2:26. The two teams are a combined 7-of-9 from the floor. Ava Heiden with four points for Iowa.
Lady Lions have gotten a couple of three-pointers from Tea Cleante.
We are underway from Carver-Hawkeye Arena…12/28/2025 02:45:33 PM
Iowa wins the opening tip and turns it over on their opening possession of the game.
Starting lineups are here…12/28/2025 02:03:32 PM
IOWA: PG Chit-Chat Wright, G Taylor McCabe, G Taylor Stremlow, PF Hannah Stuelke, C Ava Heiden
PENN STATE: G Kiyomi McMiller, G Moriah Murray, G Tea Cleante, F Maggie Mendelson, C Gracie Merkle
Kylie Feuerbach is in uniform12/28/2025 02:01:50 PM
Listed as questionable on the pregame injury report, Kylie Feuerbach is on the floor for warmups and is in uniform. She appeared to tweak her ankle early in the game against UConn and played just 9:56.
Emely Rodriguez in street clothes12/28/2025 01:52:05 PM
After not appearing on the bench against Lindenwood, Emely Rodriguez is in street clothes and is present for today’s game. She is currently suspended for a violation of team rules.
Hawkeyes looking to start 2-0 in Big Ten play…12/28/2025 09:42:31 AM
With a win today, Iowa will be 2-0 in conference play for the third time in four seasons.
2022-23 (started 3-0) – W at Wisconsin, W vs Minnesota
2023-24 (started 7-0) – W at Wisconsin, W vs Minnesota
2024-25 (started 1-1) – L at Michigan State, W vs Purdue
2025-26 – W at Rutgers, ? vs Penn State
How to Watch, Listen12/27/2025 09:18:09 PM
This one will follow the currently in-progress matchup between #4 UCLA and #19 Ohio State on the Big Ten Network. Torvik and Warren Nolan both have Iowa listed as a 21-point favorite.
- TIPOFF: 3:00pm CT
- TV: Big Ten Network (Sloane Martin and Shimmy Miller)
- RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Also on the UI Athletics YouTube)
HawkeyeReport is LIVE for #14 Iowa WBB vs. Penn State12/27/2025 09:15:35 PM
We are just under two hours from tipoff between the Hawkeyes and Lady Lions at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
The injury report for the Hawkeyes is starting to become a little crowded, with Emely Rodriguez (suspended), Jada Gyamfi (knee) and Kennise Johnson all listed as out. Kylie Feuerbach is listed as questionable after appearing to tweak her ankle against UConn.