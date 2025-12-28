LIVE BLOG: Iowa Women's Basketball vs Penn State

Welcome back! The holiday break is over and it’s time for hoops to return to action. The Iowa Women’s Basketball team has wrapped up their non-conference schedule and will jump back into Big Ten play, hosting the Penn State Lady Lions at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this afternoon.

The Hawkeyes enter this matchup with a 10-2 record, including wins over #22 Baylor, Miami FL and Fairfield. They opened Big Ten play back on December 6th, defeating Rutgers 79-36 in Piscataway. Head coach Jan Jensen is in her second season with the program, posting a 33-13 record. As for the Lady Lions, they come into this matchup with a 7-5 record, including wins over St Joseph’s and Cincinnati. They lost their Big Ten opener back on December 6th, falling to Nebraska 101-83 in State College. They are led by seventh year head coach Carolyn Kieger, who has a 80-110 overall record, including a WBIT appearance in 2024. PSU went 10-19 last season, finishing with a program-worst 1-17 record in Big Ten play.

By: Kyle Huesmann Up next for the Hawkeyes… The Hawkeyes will host the 20th-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers on New Year’s Day at 1:00pm CT on Big Ten Network.

By: Kyle Huesmann FINAL SCORE – Iowa 99 Penn State 76 IOWA Ava Heiden – 27 pts, 9 reb Chit-Chat Wright – 16 pts, 3 reb, 6 ast Taylor Stremlow – 14 pts, 3 reb, 4 ast Hannah Stuelke – 14 pts, 8 reb Addie Deal – 13 pts Journey Houston – 11 pts, 10 reb PENN STATE Tea Cleante – 21 pts, 3 ast Kiyomi McMiller – 20 pts, 4 ast Gracie Merkle – 18 pts, 11 reb

By: Kyle Huesmann 4:53 4Q – Timeout PSU – Iowa 87 Penn State 67 Couple of unselfish plays from Journey Houston and Addie Deal for buckets. They both get rewarded with buckets of their own on the ensuing possession.

By: Kyle Huesmann End of 3Q – Iowa 73 Penn State 52 Penn State got within 55-44, but the Hawkeyes end the quarter on a 18-8 run. They’re well on their way to a 2-0 record in Big Ten play. Heiden (23), Wright (14), Stremlow (11) and Stuelke (11) all in double figures scoring.

By: Kyle Huesmann 1:12 3Q – Timeout PSU – Iowa 71 Penn State 50 Taylor McCabe transition feed to Ava Heiden. She’s got 23 points and eight rebounds. Iowa has scored 20+ points in all three quarters.

By: Kyle Huesmann Ava Heiden over 20 points for the game She’s been great. Now 10-of-15 from the floor and has a game-high 21 points, seven rebounds. Iowa leads 69-50 late in the third quarter.

By: Kyle Huesmann Taylor Stremlow continues to shoot it well from three-point range Much-needed three-pointer. Hawkeyes had missed their last ten from behind the arc. She’s shooting nearly 45% this season. Iowa leads 63-48 with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter.

By: Kyle Huesmann Lady Lions hanging around… PSU gets away with a clear backcourt violation and Viktoria Ranisavljevic drills a deep, late shot clock three. It’s 60-48 after Gracie Merkle splits a pair of free throws.

By: Kyle Huesmann Second half underway… Hawkeyes leading the Lady Lions 49-37. Iowa will get possession to begin the third quarter.

By: Kyle Huesmann HALFTIME – Iowa 49 Penn State 37 IOWA Ava Heiden – 17 pts, 3 reb Chit-Chat Wright – 12 pts, 2 reb, 3 ast Hannah Stuelke – 7 pts, 4 reb PENN STATE Tea Cleante – 15 pts Gracie Merkle – 9 pts, 4 reb

By: Kyle Huesmann Ava Heiden on her way to a 20-point game… Heiden with a steal, basket and the foul. She’s got 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Iowa leads 45-28 with two minutes until the break.

By: Kyle Huesmann Officials at the monitor… Taylor Stremlow appeared to catch Viktoria Ranisavljevic with an elbow on her drive to the basket. Play is under review. Iowa leads 40-26 with 4:14 to play in the half.

By: Kyle Huesmann Hawkeyes racking up free throw attempts The Lady Lions have been whistled for 12 fouls in the first 14.5 minutes of this game and Iowa has attempted 15 free throws. Hannah Stuelke is 3-of-7 at the line, but the rest of the team is 8-of-8.

By: Kyle Huesmann 7:03 2Q – Timeout Iowa – Iowa 35 PSU 22 Lady Lions on an 8-0 run to cut into the Hawkeyes lead. Moriah Murray and Tea Cleante each with a three-pointer during this run.

By: Kyle Huesmann End of 1Q – Iowa 29 Penn State 14 Chit-Chat Wright with 12 points and two assists to lead the way. Ava Heiden has six points and two rebounds. Iowa leads 11-4 on the glass. This game is being played at PSU’s pace, which is up-tempo, but Iowa looks to be more comfortable.

By: Kyle Huesmann 4:45 1Q – Timeout Penn State – Iowa 21 PSU 8 Chit-Chat Wright is on fire. She’s got ten points and just knocked down a transition three-pointer, her second of the game. Penn State is struggling mightily in transition.

By: Kyle Huesmann Lots of offense early It’s 9-8 Iowa after just 2:26. The two teams are a combined 7-of-9 from the floor. Ava Heiden with four points for Iowa. Lady Lions have gotten a couple of three-pointers from Tea Cleante.

By: Kyle Huesmann We are underway from Carver-Hawkeye Arena… Iowa wins the opening tip and turns it over on their opening possession of the game.

By: Kyle Huesmann Starting lineups are here… IOWA: PG Chit-Chat Wright, G Taylor McCabe, G Taylor Stremlow, PF Hannah Stuelke, C Ava Heiden PENN STATE: G Kiyomi McMiller, G Moriah Murray, G Tea Cleante, F Maggie Mendelson, C Gracie Merkle

By: Kyle Huesmann Kylie Feuerbach is in uniform Listed as questionable on the pregame injury report, Kylie Feuerbach is on the floor for warmups and is in uniform. She appeared to tweak her ankle early in the game against UConn and played just 9:56.

By: Kyle Huesmann Emely Rodriguez in street clothes After not appearing on the bench against Lindenwood, Emely Rodriguez is in street clothes and is present for today’s game. She is currently suspended for a violation of team rules.

By: Kyle Huesmann Hawkeyes looking to start 2-0 in Big Ten play… With a win today, Iowa will be 2-0 in conference play for the third time in four seasons. 2022-23 (started 3-0) – W at Wisconsin, W vs Minnesota 2023-24 (started 7-0) – W at Wisconsin, W vs Minnesota 2024-25 (started 1-1) – L at Michigan State, W vs Purdue 2025-26 – W at Rutgers, ? vs Penn State

By: Kyle Huesmann How to Watch, Listen This one will follow the currently in-progress matchup between #4 UCLA and #19 Ohio State on the Big Ten Network. Torvik and Warren Nolan both have Iowa listed as a 21-point favorite. TIPOFF : 3:00pm CT

: 3:00pm CT TV : Big Ten Network (Sloane Martin and Shimmy Miller)

: Big Ten Network (Sloane Martin and Shimmy Miller) RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Also on the UI Athletics YouTube)