Iowa
LIVE BLOG: Iowa Women's Basketball vs Penn State

On3 imageby: Kyle Huesmann14 hours agoHuesmannKyle

Welcome back! The holiday break is over and it’s time for hoops to return to action. The Iowa Women’s Basketball team has wrapped up their non-conference schedule and will jump back into Big Ten play, hosting the Penn State Lady Lions at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this afternoon.

The Hawkeyes enter this matchup with a 10-2 record, including wins over #22 Baylor, Miami FL and Fairfield. They opened Big Ten play back on December 6th, defeating Rutgers 79-36 in Piscataway. Head coach Jan Jensen is in her second season with the program, posting a 33-13 record. As for the Lady Lions, they come into this matchup with a 7-5 record, including wins over St Joseph’s and Cincinnati. They lost their Big Ten opener back on December 6th, falling to Nebraska 101-83 in State College. They are led by seventh year head coach Carolyn Kieger, who has a 80-110 overall record, including a WBIT appearance in 2024. PSU went 10-19 last season, finishing with a program-worst 1-17 record in Big Ten play.

LINK: Iowa Women’s Basketball Tip Time Preview: vs Penn State Lady Lions

HawkeyeReport, due to beat reporter Kyle Huesmann’s Twitter being locked, has set up a live blog for fans to follow the action in real time…

By:Kyle Huesmann

Up next for the Hawkeyes…

12/28/2025 05:06:58 PM

The Hawkeyes will host the 20th-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers on New Year’s Day at 1:00pm CT on Big Ten Network.

By:Kyle Huesmann

FINAL SCORE – Iowa 99 Penn State 76

12/28/2025 05:05:58 PM

IOWA

Ava Heiden – 27 pts, 9 reb

Chit-Chat Wright – 16 pts, 3 reb, 6 ast

Taylor Stremlow – 14 pts, 3 reb, 4 ast

Hannah Stuelke – 14 pts, 8 reb

Addie Deal – 13 pts

Journey Houston – 11 pts, 10 reb

PENN STATE

Tea Cleante – 21 pts, 3 ast

Kiyomi McMiller – 20 pts, 4 ast

Gracie Merkle – 18 pts, 11 reb

By:Kyle Huesmann

4:53 4Q – Timeout PSU – Iowa 87 Penn State 67

12/28/2025 04:56:07 PM

Couple of unselfish plays from Journey Houston and Addie Deal for buckets. They both get rewarded with buckets of their own on the ensuing possession.

By:Kyle Huesmann

End of 3Q – Iowa 73 Penn State 52

12/28/2025 04:40:39 PM

Penn State got within 55-44, but the Hawkeyes end the quarter on a 18-8 run. They’re well on their way to a 2-0 record in Big Ten play.

Heiden (23), Wright (14), Stremlow (11) and Stuelke (11) all in double figures scoring.

By:Kyle Huesmann

1:12 3Q – Timeout PSU – Iowa 71 Penn State 50

12/28/2025 04:35:42 PM

Taylor McCabe transition feed to Ava Heiden. She’s got 23 points and eight rebounds. Iowa has scored 20+ points in all three quarters.

By:Kyle Huesmann

Ava Heiden over 20 points for the game

12/28/2025 04:33:40 PM

She’s been great. Now 10-of-15 from the floor and has a game-high 21 points, seven rebounds. Iowa leads 69-50 late in the third quarter.

By:Kyle Huesmann

Taylor Stremlow continues to shoot it well from three-point range

12/28/2025 04:26:51 PM

Much-needed three-pointer. Hawkeyes had missed their last ten from behind the arc. She’s shooting nearly 45% this season. Iowa leads 63-48 with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter.

By:Kyle Huesmann

Lady Lions hanging around…

12/28/2025 04:25:34 PM

PSU gets away with a clear backcourt violation and Viktoria Ranisavljevic drills a deep, late shot clock three. It’s 60-48 after Gracie Merkle splits a pair of free throws.

By:Kyle Huesmann

Second half underway…

12/28/2025 04:15:55 PM

Hawkeyes leading the Lady Lions 49-37. Iowa will get possession to begin the third quarter.

By:Kyle Huesmann

HALFTIME – Iowa 49 Penn State 37

12/28/2025 04:00:30 PM

IOWA

Ava Heiden – 17 pts, 3 reb

Chit-Chat Wright – 12 pts, 2 reb, 3 ast

Hannah Stuelke – 7 pts, 4 reb

PENN STATE

Tea Cleante – 15 pts

Gracie Merkle – 9 pts, 4 reb

By:Kyle Huesmann

Ava Heiden on her way to a 20-point game…

12/28/2025 03:55:05 PM

Heiden with a steal, basket and the foul. She’s got 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Iowa leads 45-28 with two minutes until the break.

By:Kyle Huesmann

Officials at the monitor…

12/28/2025 03:49:08 PM

Taylor Stremlow appeared to catch Viktoria Ranisavljevic with an elbow on her drive to the basket. Play is under review. Iowa leads 40-26 with 4:14 to play in the half.

By:Kyle Huesmann

Hawkeyes racking up free throw attempts

12/28/2025 03:45:40 PM

The Lady Lions have been whistled for 12 fouls in the first 14.5 minutes of this game and Iowa has attempted 15 free throws. Hannah Stuelke is 3-of-7 at the line, but the rest of the team is 8-of-8.

By:Kyle Huesmann

7:03 2Q – Timeout Iowa – Iowa 35 PSU 22

12/28/2025 03:38:37 PM

Lady Lions on an 8-0 run to cut into the Hawkeyes lead. Moriah Murray and Tea Cleante each with a three-pointer during this run.

By:Kyle Huesmann

End of 1Q – Iowa 29 Penn State 14

12/28/2025 03:27:38 PM

Chit-Chat Wright with 12 points and two assists to lead the way. Ava Heiden has six points and two rebounds.

Iowa leads 11-4 on the glass. This game is being played at PSU’s pace, which is up-tempo, but Iowa looks to be more comfortable.

By:Kyle Huesmann

4:45 1Q – Timeout Penn State – Iowa 21 PSU 8

12/28/2025 03:19:34 PM

Chit-Chat Wright is on fire. She’s got ten points and just knocked down a transition three-pointer, her second of the game. Penn State is struggling mightily in transition.

By:Kyle Huesmann

Lots of offense early

12/28/2025 03:10:49 PM

It’s 9-8 Iowa after just 2:26. The two teams are a combined 7-of-9 from the floor. Ava Heiden with four points for Iowa.

Lady Lions have gotten a couple of three-pointers from Tea Cleante.

By:Kyle Huesmann

We are underway from Carver-Hawkeye Arena…

12/28/2025 02:45:33 PM

Iowa wins the opening tip and turns it over on their opening possession of the game.

By:Kyle Huesmann

Starting lineups are here…

12/28/2025 02:03:32 PM

IOWA: PG Chit-Chat Wright, G Taylor McCabe, G Taylor Stremlow, PF Hannah Stuelke, C Ava Heiden

PENN STATE: G Kiyomi McMiller, G Moriah Murray, G Tea Cleante, F Maggie Mendelson, C Gracie Merkle

By:Kyle Huesmann

Kylie Feuerbach is in uniform

12/28/2025 02:01:50 PM

Listed as questionable on the pregame injury report, Kylie Feuerbach is on the floor for warmups and is in uniform. She appeared to tweak her ankle early in the game against UConn and played just 9:56.

By:Kyle Huesmann

Emely Rodriguez in street clothes

12/28/2025 01:52:05 PM

After not appearing on the bench against Lindenwood, Emely Rodriguez is in street clothes and is present for today’s game. She is currently suspended for a violation of team rules.

By:Kyle Huesmann

Hawkeyes looking to start 2-0 in Big Ten play…

12/28/2025 09:42:31 AM

With a win today, Iowa will be 2-0 in conference play for the third time in four seasons.

2022-23 (started 3-0) – W at Wisconsin, W vs Minnesota

2023-24 (started 7-0) – W at Wisconsin, W vs Minnesota

2024-25 (started 1-1) – L at Michigan State, W vs Purdue

2025-26 – W at Rutgers, ? vs Penn State

By:Kyle Huesmann

How to Watch, Listen

12/27/2025 09:18:09 PM

This one will follow the currently in-progress matchup between #4 UCLA and #19 Ohio State on the Big Ten Network. Torvik and Warren Nolan both have Iowa listed as a 21-point favorite.

  • TIPOFF: 3:00pm CT
  • TV: Big Ten Network (Sloane Martin and Shimmy Miller)
  • RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network (Also on the UI Athletics YouTube)
By:Kyle Huesmann

HawkeyeReport is LIVE for #14 Iowa WBB vs. Penn State

12/27/2025 09:15:35 PM

We are just under two hours from tipoff between the Hawkeyes and Lady Lions at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

The injury report for the Hawkeyes is starting to become a little crowded, with Emely Rodriguez (suspended), Jada Gyamfi (knee) and Kennise Johnson all listed as out. Kylie Feuerbach is listed as questionable after appearing to tweak her ankle against UConn.

