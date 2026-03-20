Live from the Women's NCAA Tournament in Iowa City

The Iowa women’s basketball team will get the advantage of sleeping in their own beds and playing on their home floor. It’s the fifth time in six non-covid seasons that they’ll get that opening weekend privilege. They 2nd-seeded Hawkeyes will be play in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon when they face off against the 15th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Carver-Hawkeye Arena (3:00pm CT – ESPN).

It’s Friday, the day before the opening round, which means it’s media day in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes will be speaking to the media at the arena, as will head coach Jan Jensen prior to their game against the Knights. We will have full coverage, news and notes from the player interviews, along with everything Jensen has to say about their opening round matchup. Along with that, we will have some notes from what the FDU players and head coach Stephanie Gaitley have to say about their matchup with the Hawkeyes.

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