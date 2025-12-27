Logan Jones reflects on All American and position group honors

Since the end of the Iowa football regular season, the post season awards have been rolling it for Hawkeye center Logan Jones. First it was the personal honors, which rolled in enough for him to achieve the very rare unanimous consensus All American status. He reflects on earning those personal individual honors and what it means to him to be mentioned in the same breath as other great Hawkeye players who have achieved those honors.

Jones also talks about this past week and the Iowa offensive line receiving the Joe Moore Award, which is presented to the top offensive line unit in the country. He talks about the surprise presentation of the award and why it meant so much to him, his teammates, and Coach Kirk Ferentz.