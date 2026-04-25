Logan Jones selected by Chicago Bears in the NFL Draft

The Iowa offensive line run in the NFL Draft continues. This time it’s the Hawkeyes outstanding center, Logan Jones, who has come off the board. He was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft with pick # 57 by the Chicago Bears

This marks the 95th player drafted in the Kirk Ferentz era. Jones is the 22rd offensive lineman picked and the 13th second round pick of the Ferentz era.

During his Iowa career, Jones was the anchor of the Iowa offensive line. He moved to center after his freshman year and immediately found a home. Jones was named the top center in college football this past season and was awarded the Rimington Trophy.

Jones was a team captain, finalist for the Outland Trophy, and a unanimous consensus All American. He was also voted to the All Big Ten team and he anchored the offensive line that was honored as the top unit in the country with the Joe Moore Award.