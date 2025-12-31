Logan Jones thankful for his time at Iowa

If there is one player on the Iowa football team this year that is the best example of what a Hawkeye football player should be like in the Ferentz era it is Logan Jones. The Iowa center was the backbone of the best offensive line in the country and they showed it again in their win over Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa.

Following the victory in the bowl game, Jones met with the media one final time and talked about the win, but more importantly he spoke about coming back for one more season and what this year meant to him as a person and a player.