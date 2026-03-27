Looking ahead to 2026-27 for Iowa men's wrestling

With its latest season barely in the rearview mirror, there’s no time to waste thinking ahead to 2026-27 for the Iowa men’s wrestling program.

A fourth-place NCAA finish last weekend was equal parts laudable and somewhat unexpected given Iowa’s circumstances going in. But it’s also a far cry from the program’s imbedded expectations.

And that makes next season a pivotal one for the Hawkeyes – in many regards.

As for how exactly the 2026-27 team will look in approximately six months’ time, there’s still much to be determined. But one would expect plenty of maneuvering between now and then.

Asked post-NCAAs how Iowa can go about closing the gap with juggernaut Penn State – winners of 13 of the past 15 national titles – head coach Tom Brands offered the following:

“Day by day…you work within (a) smart assessment, adjustments – you work to get better.”

“And if that’s adjustments that are personnel related – it could be personnel on the roster, it could be personnel on the staff, it could be a lot of things.”

Day by day, you work. pic.twitter.com/ELn7WszHE0 — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 22, 2026

Iowa’s foundation will include five returning NCAA qualifiers – four of whom earned All-American honors. Other internal solutions could come in the form of several wrestlers coming off redshirt seasons, with further options offered by guys who possess prior postseason experience.

And given their heavy reliance on the transfer portal in recent years, one would expect the Hawkeyes to be very active in that space once again.

(It’s worth noting that at present, Iowa has 30/30 roster spots filled for next season – so, for any additions to be made they’ll have to correspond with an equivalent number of departures.)

When the portal opens on April 1, we’ll cover every major development as it takes place.

Until then, however, this evaluation will be of the roster as is – with some projections as to where Iowa might look to add talent this offseason.

But first, some words on the half-dozen Hawkeyes they’ll have to replace.

Departures

Dean Peterson (125 pounds)

77-37 career record (15-9 at Iowa)

15-9 this season

4x NCAA qualifier (3x bloodround finisher, incl. 2026 at Iowa)

The first of four seniors in the postseason lineup, Dean Peterson didn’t have nearly the storybook ending he envisioned when transferring to Iowa for his final collegiate season.

But while he may’ve seen his NCAA run end in the bloodround for a third (and final) time, Peterson was still very much an All-American-caliber 125-pounder whom the Hawkeyes will have to replace with a far less proven option.

Drake Ayala (133 pounds)

83-26 career record (18-10 this season)

2x NCAA runner up (2024-25), 2025 Big Ten runner up

3x All-American (5th in 2026, 2nd in 2023-24), 4x NCAA qualifier

“No Brake Drake” from “Dirty Dodge.”

Iowa’s departing 133-pounder will always hold a soft spot in the hearts of Hawkeye fans as both a homegrown kid and a heckuva wrestler.

But even aside from back-to-back NCAA finals appearances and a third-consecutive All-America finish as a senior, his leadership and representation of the Iowa program could prove to be an equally sizable void to fill.

Iowa’s Drake Ayala ends his career with a 5th place finish, and a ton of pride in the Hawkeyes. #NCAAs presented by @CKAwrestling pic.twitter.com/c6LQ4F4USc — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) March 21, 2026

Michael Caliendo (165 pounds)

103-19 career record (74-14 at Iowa)

22-5 this season

2x NCAA runner up (2025-26), 2x Big Ten runner up (2025-26)

4x All-American (2nd in 2025-26, 4th in 2024, 7th in 2023)

An equally large loss to Ayala is Caliendo – whose 4th/2nd/2nd placements at NCAAs over the past three years epitomized the consistency and firepower that he brought to the lineup.

The former North Dakota State transfer ends his college career as a four-time All-American – the last three of which came in an Iowa singlet.

“Caliendo is a transfer, but he’s a Hawkeye,” said Brands.

“When you leave one place and go to another it doesn’t always work out that way, but he is a Hawkeye.”

NCAA Runner-Up: Michael Caliendo



165 Finals | #1 Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) tech. fall #3 Michael Caliendo, 20-4 pic.twitter.com/O48RP0lBiw — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 21, 2026

Patrick Kennedy (174 pounds)

82-26 career record (23-5 this season)

2x All-American (3 rd in 2026, 4 th in 2025), 4x NCAA qualifier

in 2026, 4 in 2025), 4x NCAA qualifier 2023 Big Ten runner up

The longest tenured wrestler in the Iowa program has worked tirelessly ever since arriving as part of the 2020 recruiting class. And now, Patrick Kennedy will call it a career.

Back-to-back All-America honors were a fitting close to that career, including a career-best third-place finish in Cleveland last Saturday.

NCAA Third Place: Patrick Kennedy



174 3rd | #5 Patrick Kennedy dec. #4 Carson Kharchla (Ohio State), 9-6 pic.twitter.com/wOR4I9wio1 — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 21, 2026

Sebastian Robles (165 pounds)

4-6 career record (0-2 this season)

Tucson, AZ native

Gage Marty (285 pounds)

14-15 career record (0-4 this season)

Solon, IA native

The last two members of Iowa’s six-man graduating class – Sebastian Robles and Gage Marty – end their Hawkeye careers with a combined 39 matches between them.

Marty – a native of nearby Solon – did fill in for Ben Kueter at heavyweight on four different occasions this season.

125 pounds

Returning:

RS SR – Joey Cruz

36-31 career record (34-27 at Iowa)

11-7 this season

2025 NCAA qualifier (DNP, 0-2)

RS FR – Leo DeLuca

1-0 career record (all this season)

RS SO – Keyan Hernandez

15-6 career record (8-3 this season)

RS SO – Dru Ayala

11-4 career record (0-0 this season)

RS SO – Anthony Lavezzola

2-10 career record (0-8 this season)

Out of all 10 weight classes, nowhere does Iowa return more athletes than at 125 pounds.

And with that, plenty of mystery exists as to how it’ll look in 2026-27.

Joey Cruz enters his senior year with prior postseason experience as a Hawkeye, but that was also the case last year and Iowa went to the portal for Dean Peterson.

Meanwhile, redshirt sophomores Keyan Hernandez, Dru Ayala and Anthony Lavezzola have yet to crack the lineup through two years in Iowa City – though Hernandez did beat Cruz at the Soldier Salute (8-5).

That leaves Leo DeLuca.

A top-10 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, DeLuca arrived on campus with plenty of buzz – and the prep accolades to back it up.

Unfortunately, we only got to see the true freshman for seven minutes this season – when he won an injury-interrupted match to lead off Iowa’s first round National Duals Invitational victory over Missouri.

Starting us off!



125 – Leo DeLuca (I) dec .#28 Mack Maye, 2-0



Iowa 3, Mizzu 0 pic.twitter.com/NCaX5VEjP5 — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) November 15, 2025

Add this injury absence to his limited high school senior season and the competitive sample size has been awfully small of late for the talented lightweight.

Brands specifically mentioned DeLuca post-NCAAs as a guy who could help Iowa next season, but the New Jersey native must be healthy enough to do so.

If he is, I think he’ll be the guy at 125.

Portal Probability: Low

I think Iowa rolls with DeLuca/Cruz and directs its portal focus elsewhere.

133 pounds

Returning: None

Drake Ayala not only wrestled all but two duals for Iowa at 133 pounds this season, but on the lone exceptions – during December’s Journeymen “Uncivil War” – Joey Cruz bumped up from 125 in his stead.

The only other Hawkeye to wrestle a match at 133 was Anthony Lavezzola, who went 0-2 at the Loras Open.

All of this is to say Iowa has a massive void at present – one which will presumably be filled from outside the program barring a weight change from someone on the current roster (i.e. Nasir Bailey).

Portal Probability: High

I won’t make a habit of naming specific (potential) portal targets in this piece, especially when so many possible options have yet to declare their intention to enter said portal.

That said, Lehigh’s Ryan Crookham has done exactly that, and (if healthy) could give Iowa an immediate replacement to fill the void left by Ayala.

141 pounds

Returning:

SR – Nasir Bailey

68-19 career record (16-10 at Iowa)

16-10 this season

2024 All-American (4th), 3x NCAA qualifier (2024-26)

RS JR – Kale Petersen

26-5 career record (18-4 this season)

RS SR – Jace Rhodes

27-14 career record (3-3 this season)

RS JR – Koye Grebel

11-5 career record (0-0 this season)

It wasn’t always the smoothest debut season for Nasir Bailey, but the Little Rock transfer did some of his best wrestling in the postseason.

This, despite undergoing hand surgery on January 31st which forced him to miss over a month of competition.

Bailey (and Iowa) will be disappointed to have seen his NCAA Championships end in the bloodround. However, it feels like the senior-to-be established something to build from entering 2026-27.

Nasir ➡️ Quarterfinals



141 R2 | #7 Nasir Bailey dec. #10 Jack Consiglio (Stanford), 11-5 pic.twitter.com/4lE0F97CjF — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 20, 2026

Bailey did compete at 133 during his time at Little Rock – including his career-best NCAA finish (4th) – so a descent may not be completely out of the question depending on how Iowa’s roster shakes out.

Amidst Bailey’s absence, Kale Peterson saw action in six duals to close the regular season. One of those was a notable effort against eventual national champion Sergio Vega (Oklahoma State) – at least for six minutes or so.

He’s also competed at 133 as a collegian, so perhaps he moves down if an opportunity presents itself.

Veterans Jace Rhodes and Koye Grebel round out the four-man crew of returnees.

Portal Probability: Low/Medium

Iowa’s portal efforts here could depend on several factors – including its comfort with Bailey being the guy (at 133 or 141).

Either way, a bloodround finish at the weight class would hardly seem to preclude the Hawkeyes from seeking an upgrade if they feel one is available.

149/157 pounds

Returning:

RS JR – Ryder Block (149)

20-15 career record (18-11 this season)

2026 All-American (6th)

RS SO – Kael Voinovich (149)

19-6 career record (7-2 this season)

6th Yr SR – Victor Voinovich III (157)

40-25 career record (23-12 at Iowa)

12-6 this season

Did not qualify for 2026 NCAAs (finished 9th at Big Tens)

RS SR – Jordan Williams (157)

51-22 career record (8-7 at Iowa)

8-7 this season

RS SO – Miguel Estrada (157)

13-3 career record

3-2 competing unattached this season

I’ve combined 149/157 pounds because the two feel inherently connected – for several reasons.

Obviously, Ryder Block’s closing kick (and All-American finish) leaves Iowa feeling much better about the junior-to-be after what had been an up-and-down season prior. And given his frame/length, it wouldn’t surprise me if another bump in weight class was in store – a year after making the switch from 141 to 149.

NCAA Sixth Place: Ryder Block



149 5th | #4 Collin Gaj (Virginia Tech) dec. #15 Ryder Block, 4-0 pic.twitter.com/HIfcPpWfzI — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 21, 2026

Conversely, past NCAA qualifiers Jordan Williams and Victor Voinovich III both saw their greatest accomplishments come at 149 pounds.

With neither truly seizing the job at 157 this year – the lone weight at which Iowa did not qualify for NCAAs – who’s to say a descent wouldn’t be in order, especially if Block bumps up.

And how about the return of Miguel Estrada? Estrada was a tough out at both 149/157 as a true freshman before redshirting this season. Could he get in the mix somewhere, along with classmate Kael Voinovich?

Newcomers:

FR – Robert ‘Bobby’ Duffy

Ranked #8 nationally at 144lbs

2026 New Jersey single-class state champion

Duffy joined Iowa’s 2026 class in early November – and has continued to ascend as a high school senior – including his first New Jersey state title:

Portal Probability: Low/Medium

Look, even though Block is a returning All-American and there are several other quality options at 149/157, Iowa was still the #15 seed and a non-qualifier at NCAAs this year.

That should mean no spot on the depth chart is set in stone, nor the door closed on potential portal additions.

165 pounds

Returning:

RS JR – Isaiah Fenton

22-9 career record (13-4 this season)

RS SO – Joseph Kennedy

9-5 career record (all this season)

Along with 133 pounds, 165 is tied for Iowa’s most glaring hole entering the offseason.

Michael Caliendo wrestled every dual for Iowa this year. So, on top of his overall excellence there’s very limited sample size for any of the returnees behind him.

Neither Fenton nor Kennedy has breached the Iowa lineup in five combined seasons as Hawkeyes.

Newcomers:

FR – CJ Torres

Greyshirted this season

Went 2-2 at Soldier Salute

Ranked #69 OVR in the 2025 recruiting class (#7 at 165lbs)

A late addition to Iowa’s 2025 recruiting class, next season will technically be CJ Torres’ first after greyshirting and training with the Hawkeye Wrestling Club last year.

Our lone glimpse at Torres was his 2-2 showing (competing unattached) at the Soldier Salute back in January.

Portal Probability: High

Barring something unforeseen, it feels almost certain that Iowa will look to the portal for next year’s starter at 165.

Ideally, that would be a high-end talent with multiple years of eligibility remaining.

You know, kind of like that Michael Caliendo fella.

174 pounds

Returning:

RS JR – Gabe Arnold

51-16 career record (24-8 this season)

2026 All-American (7th at 197lbs), 2x NCAA qualifier (2025-26)

RS FR – Leister Bowling IV

7-4 career record (all this season)

7-3 competing unattached

RS FR – Tyrel Miller

3-3 career record (all this season)

Newcomers:

FR – Paolo Ciatto

Greyshirted this season

Went 0-2 at Soldier Salute

Unranked in 2025 recruiting class

With the departure of Patrick Kennedy, it seems like the time has finally arrived for Gabe Arnold (at 174).

The ultimate team player was All-American-caliber at three different weights this season – proving as much at the most improbable of them all with his run to the podium in Cleveland last weekend.

NEVER. QUIT. 💥



(27) Gave Arnold (197) of @Hawks_Wrestling defeats (16) Branson John of Maryland for a seventh place finish. #NCAAWrestling x 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/3aEh3piRFP — NCAA Men's Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 21, 2026

Now, he can make 174 his own from the jump – a weight at which his lone defeats this season came in one-score matches against national champion Levi Haines (Penn State) and All-American Danny Wask (Navy).

U20 Greco World teamer Leister Bowling IV and Tyrel Miller add depth from the 2025 recruiting class, while Paolo Ciatto joins them after a greyshirt season in Iowa City.

Portal Probability: Low

I wouldn’t anticipate Iowa adding outside help at this weight for next season.

That said, it will have to manage 174 (and 184/197) without Arnold’s remarkable utility efforts at its disposal.

Hopefully, that depth won’t get put to the test as dramatically as it was this year.

184 pounds

Returning:

RS SO – Angelo Ferrari

25-7 career record (14-6 this season)

2026 All-American (6th)

Angelo Ferrari is one of just two Hawkeyes who wrestled a match at 184 pounds this season.

And that makes it paramount for Ferrari – a bona fide title contender – to stay healthy in 2026-27.

ANGELO FERRARI. FIRST-TIME ALL-AMERICAN. 💥



(7) Angelo Ferrari (184) of @Hawks_Wrestling defeats (2) Aeoden Sinclair of Missouri, 4-1 in sudden victory, to advance to the semifinals. #NCAAWrestling x 🎥 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/0WILru9Vwn — NCAA Men's Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 20, 2026

The sophomore-to-be missed six weeks of action spanning mid-January until the postseason, then medically forfeited out of both Big Tens and NCAAs.

But in/around those efforts, he (and the Hawkeyes) have every reason to believe the best 184-pounder in American resides in Iowa City.

“Build him up according to his needs,” said Tom Brands when asked post-NCAAs how Iowa can help Ferrari take the next step as a second-year starter.

“What a competitor. What a competitor.”

Portal Probability: Low

Depth is the only real question for Iowa at this weight – which feels unlikely to come from outside the current practice room.

197 pounds

Returning:

RS FR – Harvey Ludington

10-2 career record (all this season)

7-2 competing unattached

RS SO – Brody Sampson

11-11 career record (7-10 this season)

RS SO – Jake Howell

2-4 career record (all this season)

Another young returnee Tom Brands mentioned by name post-NCAAs was Harvey Ludington.

The New Jersey native exhausted his available competition dates while maintaining his redshirt this season and will now be looked to as the likely full-time starter at 197.

How quickly his development can match Iowa’s needs at this weight will be the question.

Ludington – ranked #15 overall in his 2025 recruiting class – finished fifth at the Soldier Salute and went 2-2 in Big Ten duals.

His last two matches were two of his most promising, defeating #19 Hayden Walters to aid Iowa’s Senior Day comeback victory over Michigan and pinning Noah Weaver (Purdue) to conclude his freshman season.

HARVEY 🔨



197 – Harvey Ludington (I) dec. #19 Hayden Walters (M), 6-4



#10 Michigan 13, #7 Iowa 11 pic.twitter.com/USO7uInCdJ — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) February 14, 2026

Ludington’s exact floor/ceiling for 2026-27 remains unknown, but it sounds like Iowa is ready to roll with another youngster from New Jersey.

Brody Sampson also saw action in four duals this year as Iowa pieced things together in the wake of Massoma Endene’s mid-season departure.

Newcomers:

FR – David Calkins Jr.

Ranked #3 nationally at 215lbs

2026 California single-class state champion

Keep an eye on Iowa legacy David Calkins Jr.

Assuming he competes at 197 collegiately, the fast-rising prospect has a compelling story/skillset.

From unranked to #3 in the country after a stellar senior season (capped by his first state title), Calkins is a U17 Greco-Roman World bronze medalist and the younger brother of recent Iowa women’s wrestling graduate Sam Calkins.

Portal Probability: Low

With youth/internal development seemingly the move at 197, it seems like Iowa won’t attack the portal here as it did a year ago.

285 pounds

Returning:

RS JR – Ben Kueter

38-19 career record (14-9 this season)

2x All-American (5th in 2026, 8th in 2025)

RS SR – Easton Fleshman

17-14 career record (4-2 this season)

Two-time All-American Ben Kueter is back at heavyweight, making him the highest returning placer from the NCAA Championships.

NCAA Fifth Place: Ben Kueter pic.twitter.com/5t8X00w9HG — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 21, 2026

That could very well earn him the #1 ranking heading into next season, where Hawkeye fans will hope to see continued development from their homegrown hero – especially as it pertains to his offensive output.

Far more important, however, is his continued recovery from a post-NCAAs medical scare – which his mother, Tina, detailed earlier today.

Fifth-year senior Easton Fleshman also returns as a veteran backup, having spelled Kueter in a pair of duals this season.

Newcomers:

FR – Michael Mocco

Ranked #13 overall in 2026 class (#3 at 285lbs)

2024 U17 World champion

Iowa’s future at heavyweight also arrives on campus this summer in the form of Michael Mocco.

A winner of just about every major prep tournament – including the U17 World Championships – Mocco has shown a diverse array of offense and a nastiness to boot.

Oh yeah, and he comes from pretty good stock, too.

One would expect Mocco to redshirt during Year 1 in Iowa City so long as Kueter remains healthy.

Portal Probability: Low

With its present/future set at heavyweight, Iowa’s sole focus will be on getting the guys it has as good as they can get.

Short time

I’ll be writing more about Iowa’s current standing in the national landscape in the weeks to come. But the bottom line is that the Hawkeyes trail Penn State/Oklahoma State by sizable margins – and find themselves in the thick of it with several other programs after that.

With the sixth-most returning NCAA team points (per InterMat) and losing its three highest placers (Caliendo/Kennedy/Ayala) Iowa has its work cut out for it to climb higher than this year’s fourth-place finish.

In the words of Tom Brands, the charge between now and next season is “simple, but not easy.”

Add/develop talent up and down the lineup and be ready to rock when the first whistle blows come November.

The forthcoming offseason (and transfer portal window) will tell us a lot about how exactly the Hawkeyes plan to meet said charge.

One thing is for certain: the eyes of many Iowa wrestling fans will be trained squarely upon the program every step of the way.