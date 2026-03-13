Looking ahead to 2026-27 for Iowa women's wrestling

Less than a week after its razor-thin second-place finish at the NCAA Championships, it’s never too early to start thinking about next season for the Iowa women’s wrestling program.

Among a lengthy list of returnees and promising newcomers, Iowa’s 2026-27 roster projects to be comprised of the following:

9/10 postseason starters from 2025-26 – incl. three national champs + eight All-Americans

Six other former postseason starters – incl. four All-Americans (all of whom have placed third or higher)

10 more wrestlers with at least one year of collegiate experience

A five-woman freshmen class that (at present) would rank #1 in America

That’s a total of 30 wrestlers – an important number to remember.

As the only revenue-sharing NCAA Division I school with a varsity women’s wrestling program, Iowa is also the only program in the sport which must abide by a 30-person roster limit.

That means any outside additions to the projected roster for next season would have to correspond with an equivalent number of departures.

(For reference, Iowa has had three such departures each of the past two years.)

Combined with its returning talent/depth and historically minimal (non-graduation) turnover, it’s difficult to presume much activity in the transfer portal this offseason – especially when Iowa didn’t bring in any transfers under similar circumstances a year ago.

With that in mind, here’s an early look at the 2026-27 Hawkeyes.

But first, some words on the half-dozen women they’ll have to replace.

Departures

Katja Osteen (207 pounds)

72-25 career record (48-14 at Iowa)

26-3 this season

3x All-American (4th in 2026, 6th in 2023 and 5th in 2022 at Simon Fraser)

The lone member of Iowa’s postseason lineup who won’t be back in 2026-27, Katja Osteen finished her college career as a three-time All-American across two stops.

A transfer from Simon Fraser two years ago, Osteen’s best postseason finish came as a Hawkeye – when she took fourth at 207 pounds last weekend.

Katja Osteen



All-American 🇺🇸 | 4th Place pic.twitter.com/Vyq10ykzsj — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) March 7, 2026

Ava Bayless (110 pounds)

96-13 career record (23-5 this season)

2024 national champion

2x All-American (4th in 2024, 1st in 2025)

Whether it was her prowess on the mat or selflessness off it, Ava Bayless has exemplified excellence in every regard since she stepped on campus in Iowa City.

To date, only one woman has more wins as a Hawkeye than Bayless (96).

And her 2-1 national championship bout victory in 2024 was as key a cog as any in Iowa’s first-ever team title as a program.

She did that! 🥇



Ava Bayless is your 109 National Champion!#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/xLAWn0aTkg — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) March 10, 2024

Jaycee Foeller (207 pounds)

109-23 career record (73-16 at Iowa)

15-6 this season

4x national runner up (2024-25 at Iowa, 2023 NAIA at Central Methodist, 2022 at McKendree)

Among a select few wrestlers to ever compete in four national finals, Jaycee Foeller’s bid for a fifth (and first-ever title) didn’t go quite as planned – getting supplanted in the Iowa lineup late in the season by a red-hot Osteen.

Even so, Foeller’s career accomplishments should never be forgotten – especially her invaluable contributions to help the Hawkeyes capture national team/dual titles in 2024.

Skye Realin (138 pounds)

53-7 career record (29-2 at Iowa)

23-2 this season

2x All-American (NAIA 5th in 2023 at Central Methodist, NCWWC 4th in 2022 at McKendree)

Realin spent two years in Iowa City after prior stints at Central Methodist (MO) and McKendree (IL) – where she was teammates with Foeller.

When she was on the mat, she mostly dazzled – winning 25/29 matches by tech. fall or pin.

Unfortunately, a spinal cord injury derailed her 2024-25 season. And this postseason, Iowa’s coaches elected to go in a different direction at 138 pounds, even after Realin held the #1 national ranking for a brief period.

Ella Schmit (138 pounds)

71-27 career record (20-8 this season)

2024 All-American (7th)

Ella Schmit leaves behind a sizable hole as both a wrestler and outsized personality. And she’ll forever be the first in-state recruit in program history

The consummate Hawkeye, Schmit’s final competition encapsulated all you need to know about the Bettendorf native, as she bumped up two weight classes to help Iowa win the inaugural “For Her Duals” against a loaded field.

Sam Calkins (207 pounds)

28-14 career record (3-1 this season)

Another member of Iowa’s inaugural 2022 recruiting class, Sam Calkins’ Hawkeye family lineage won’t end despite her graduation.

Instead, it’ll be continued by her younger brother, David, who’ll join the men’s program next fall.

103 pounds

Returning:

JR – Val Solorio

58-11 career record (35-2 this season)

2026 national champion

RS SR – Sterling Dias

82-18 career record (24-5 this season)

2x All-American (4th in 2025, 2nd in 2024)

JR – Rianne Murphy

54-11 career record (22-7 this season)

2025 All-American (3rd)

There’s no greater embarrassment of riches in women’s college wrestling than Iowa’s collection of 103-pound hammers.

Chief among them is the reigning national champion, Val Solorio.

This time last year, Solorio was coming off a season in which she didn’t even make Iowa’s postseason lineup (at 110). Less than 365 days later, she had a national championship belt in hand:

A dream come true. pic.twitter.com/vMf7V0HI79 — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) March 8, 2026

Her biggest competition for a repeat could come from inside the Iowa room – just as it arguably did this year.

Sterling Dias lost a trio of down-to-the-wire bouts against Solorio this season (going 0-4 in the series) and didn’t lose to a non-Hawkeye over the course of four months.

She also defeated Solorio’s NCAA finals opponent, 7-0, and notched a 3-2 win over the #1 seed – McKendree’s Heather Crull.

2025 All-American Rianne Murphy rounds out the returnees – with 5/7 losses this season coming against Solorio/Dias.

Newcomers:

FR – Madison Nieuwenhuis

Ranked #10 at 105lbs

Fargo/Super 32/Who’s Number One champ

As if they didn’t have enough talent in the room, the Hawkeyes will add another in Madison Nieuwenhuis.

This Michigander has won just about every major prep event and has already dipped her toe in the collegiate scene as well.

In late 2023, Nieuwenhuis won the Midlands Championships. And this past December, she finished runner up at the North Central Invitational.

Between them, the high schooler notched a pair of wins over 2023 national champion (and recent fourth-place All-American) Madison Avila of North Central.

110 pounds

Returning:

RS SR – Nyla Valencia

31-3 career record (26-5 this season)

2026 All-American (4th)

RS SR – Emilie Gonzalez

73-13 career record (6-1 this season)

2024 national champion

2x All-American (5th in 2025, 1st in 2024)

Health is the name of the game for Iowa at 110 pounds – where a pair of high-powered Hawkeyes return.

Nyla Valencia made her long-awaited debut in 2025-26 and had a strong season. But the double-ACL recoveree also suffered a serious stinger and a lower body injury which cost her two matches during the final month of the season – the latter being the third-place bout at NCAAs.

Nyla Valencia



All-American 🇺🇸 | 4th Place pic.twitter.com/3dwTEf7SPj — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) March 7, 2026

Thankfully, it sounds like the remarkable senior-to-be avoided catastrophic harm last weekend. If she’s fully fit/functional next season, Valencia can absolutely reach the NCAA final.

As for fellow 2022 recruiting classmate, Emilie Gonzalez, she wrestled just seven matches this season – only making her debut in mid-January.

A 2024 national champion at the weight class below, Gonzalez has notched bonus points in 57 of her 73 career wins.

So long as she’s healthy, it makes for a pretty incredible insurance policy (and internal competition) for the Hawkeyes.

117 pounds

Returning:

RS SR – Brianna Gonzalez

94-9 career record (13-3 this season)

3x All-American (3rd in 2026, 5th in 2025, 2nd in 2024)

SO – Harlee Hiller

26-7 career record (all this season)

117 pounds dovetails nicely with the previous weight class in that Brianna Gonzalez had both an abbreviated season like her twin sister, Emilie, and gritted through postseason injuries like Valencia.

Following a valiant third-place finish at NCAAs, some time off may be in store to allow her hampered left leg to fully recover.

Brianna Gonzalez



All-American 🇺🇸 | 3rd Place pic.twitter.com/p6tHdjQsE1 — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) March 7, 2026

Do that, and a healthy Gonzalez is as big a title threat at this weight as anyone in the country.

As for Harlee Hiller, the Judo-specialist returns after a strong freshman season for the Hawkeyes.

Her 14 pins not only tied for the team lead, but several came against top 10 opponents. And her unique skillset will continue to be an asset for every training partner in the Iowa room.

Newcomers:

FR – Taylor Whiting

Ranked #1 at 115lbs

Fargo/Who’s Number One champ

In Wisconsin native Taylor Whiting, Iowa adds the top-ranked recruit in America at her weight.

A stark contrast to the high-flying Hiller, Whiting’s stature/style is more reminiscent to that of Gonzalez – featuring crisp leg attacks and strong par terre offense.

Whiting/Hiller do have shared history as preps, trading wins/losses across several high-profile events – the latest coming in a dramatic 2025 Fargo semifinal.

124 pounds

Returning:

SR – Cali Leng

88-34 career record (35-9 this season)

2026 national qualifier (R12), 2025 All-American (7th)

SO – Isabella Gonzales

25-13 career record (all this season)

SR – Ava Rose

52-35 career record (13-8 this season)

2024 national qualifier (R12)

Cali Leng leads off Iowa’s returnees at 124 pounds after starting each of the last two postseasons.

And though she came up just short of repeat All-America honors this year, you can be sure she’ll attack the offseason with her typical relentless attitude.

Meanwhile, watch for a big jump between now and next fall by Isabella Gonzales.

The sophomore-to-be had an inconsistent yet tantalizing first season as a Hawkeye.

Gonzales took several top-tier opponents to the brink only to lose in heartbreaking fashion. But in her final match of the season, she put it all together to defeat 2024 national finalist Victoria Baez Dilone in a huge moment for both her and her team:

The true freshman delivers!



124-pound reserve Isabella Gonzales gets the call for the Hawkeyes & sticks Spanish senior national teamer Victoria Baez Dilone (who turns 27 this year) 📌



That massive upset ties this wild dual at 9-apiece as we near the halfway point. pic.twitter.com/RPNkRBYfPW — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) February 8, 2026

Iowa’s third and final returnee at the weight is Ava Rose, who’ll be a senior next year.

Like Leng, Rose has postseason experience of her own – scoring critical points for the Hawkeyes at the 2024 national tournament.

Newcomers:

FR – Everest Leydecker

#1 pound-for-pound recruit in America (#1 at 125 pounds)

U20 World champion (2025)

Not to put the cart before the horse, but there’s a good chance next year’s starter at 124 pounds has yet to officially join the Iowa roster.

That’s because #1 pound-for-pound recruit Everest Leydecker is still in high school.

She not only wins everything at her age group, but has already begun proving herself among the world’s best at the senior level – including a February title at the Zagreb Open Ranking Series:

Everest Leydecker took out TWO WORLD MEDALISTS on her way to gold in Zagreb 💪 pic.twitter.com/G5Ic94ADuT — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) February 7, 2026

131 pounds

Returning:

JR – Karlee Brooks

45-11 career record (36-6 this season)

2026 All-American (7th)

SO – Bella Williams

28-7 career record (all this season)

SR – Emily Frost

68-23 career record (20-3 this season)

2024 national qualifier (R12)

RS SO – Mia Goodwin

20-13 career record (13-8 this season)

RS FR – Sam Sachs

Missed this season due to injury

Iowa’s biggest group of returnees comes at 131 pounds and is led by All-American Karlee Brooks.

The first-year starter may’ve had a slightly disappointing NCAA Championships (placing three spots below her #4 seed), but I think her offensive dynamism still gives her one of the highest ceilings on the roster.

Karlee Brooks



All-American 🇺🇸 | 7th Place pic.twitter.com/qfaPpCTaTs — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) March 7, 2026

Assuming both remain at the weight class, expect Bella Williams and Emily Frost to provide stern competition for Brooks once again.

During an impressive freshman campaign, Williams defeated multiple All-Americans – and won the last of three head-to-head matchups against Brooks.

Meanwhile, Frost remains as dangerous as ever with her signature headlock – and has improved her win percentage in each season at Iowa (from 65.7 to 75.8 to 87 percent).

Another grinder – like several others in this preview – Mia Goodwin returns after posting a 13-8 record as a redshirt freshman.

And though she won’t be a first-year Hawkeye, you can basically count Sam Sachs as a ‘newcomer’ to next year’s team.

The California native arrived at Iowa amidst a recovery from hip surgery – and after a brief return to the mat ultimately had to get another operation to (hopefully) address the issue for good.

We’ll see what type of form she’s in when the season rolls around. But don’t forget that Sachs – a Fargo champion – was among the top recruits in the 2025 class.

138 pounds

Returning:

SR – Lilly Luft

52-23 career record (21-8 this season)

2x All-American (4th in 2026, 5th in 2024)

RS JR – Danni Swihart

27-21 career record (13-7 this season)

After getting the late nod as Iowa’s postseason starter, the Hawkeyes now have an incumbent at 138 in Lilly Luft.

The Charles City native backed up her coaches’ surprising decision, too – taking a three-time national champion and a returning national finalist to the brink in her lone defeats at NCAAs.

Lilly Luft



All-American 🇺🇸 | 4th Place pic.twitter.com/hzoAUHiauQ — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) March 7, 2026

Luft has had her own injury issues during three years at Iowa. So, a clean run of health would be welcomed as she looks to peak for a senior season in which she could certainly be a title contender.

Joining Luft from Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class is Danni Swihart – coming off her best year yet as a Hawkeye.

And don’t be surprised if this weight class adds a challenger or two from 131 and/or 145 pounds.

Newcomers:

FR – Carley Ceshker

Ranked #2 at 135lbs

5x Fargo/Super 32/Who’s Number One runner up

A first-year Hawkeye who projects to enter the fray at this weight is Carley Ceshker – the latest addition to Iowa’s 2026 recruiting class.

Ceshker has been highly ranked throughout her high school career. And she’s also no stranger to the Iowa program – having spent time around it for years thanks in part to her close connection with fellow Wisconsinite Kylie Welker.

145 pounds

RS SR – Reese Larramendy

113-7 career record (36-1 this season)

2024 national champion

3x All-American (2nd in 2026, 3rd in 2025, 1st in 2024)

JR – Cadence Diduch

40-13 career record (23-8 this season)

RS SO – Kiara Djoumessi

0-2 career record

Greyshirted this season

There’s not much mystery as to the top dog at 145 pounds.

Reese Larramendy is back for one final run and will look to correct her lone misstep of the 2025-26 season – when Iowa’s all-time wins leader was pinned in the NCAA final.

Reese Larramendy



All-American 🇺🇸 | NCAA Runner-Up pic.twitter.com/AYP5uhOIku — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) March 8, 2026

Backing her up once again will presumably be Cadence Diduch – an All-American-caliber wrestler who’s unfortunately yet to see postseason action through two years as a Hawkeye.

Kiara Djoumessi gives Iowa more depth at the weight class upon her return from a year spent in greyshirt.

Like Diduch, the Waverly-Shell Rock product was a nationally ranked recruit in 2024. Djoumessi only wrestled two matches (both on opening weekend) as a freshman, then sat out last season.

Newcomers:

FR – Nora Akpan

Ranked #3 at 140lbs

2025 Fargo champion

Iowa adds an intriguing new piece to the mix in Minnesota native Nora Akpan.

A late bloomer on the recruiting scene, Akpan’s Fargo title last summer vaulted her into the mix of top prospects in America.

She did compete at 155 pounds at the recent Minnesota state championships, so it’s possible she may project at the weight class we’ll cover next.

160 pounds

Returning:

RS SR – Kennedy Blades

44-0 career record (19-0 this season)

2x national champion (2025-26)

RS FR – Adriana Palumbo

Missed this season due to injury

You all know the deal at 160 pounds – it’s Kennedy Blades and everyone else.

The two-time national champion will be back for one last season as a Hawkeye and shows no signs of slowing down in her dominance.

Heart of a champion. pic.twitter.com/3YvCt7IYUH — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) March 8, 2026

With all the attention Blades rightfully draws, an important name to keep an eye on is Adriana Palumbo.

Like Sam Sachs at 131, Palumbo was a highly ranked 2025 recruit who was coming off surgery to begin her Iowa career. And like Sachs, Palumbo never took the mat this season after another surgery became necessary.

Her absence left Iowa without a natural backup to Blades this season, forcing Iowa to bump up wrestlers for several dual meets in her stead.

You’d prefer not to go that route again in 2026-27. And Palumbo regaining the health/form that made her the #3 ranked prospect in America at her weight class (pre-injury) would go a long way toward addressing the issue.

IF a roster spot were to open up between now and next season, 160 might be a place where Iowa’s coaches look to add depth via the high school or transfer portal route.

180 pounds

Returning:

RS SR – Kylie Welker

73-1 career record (21-0 this season)

3x national champion (2024-26)

RS SO – Naomi Simon

47-6 career record (9-2 competing unattached this season)

2025 All-American (3rd)

It’s quite possible that the two best 180-pounders in the country both reside in Iowa City.

We know #1 does after Kylie Welker (once again) ran roughshod over the field at the national tournament:

Also set to return is Naomi Simon – following a redshirt season for the Decorah native.

Of Simon’s six career losses, four have come against Welker – including a 2025 national semifinal bout. The other two were against wrestlers who’ve combined for three runner-up finishes over the past two years.

The question now is whether/how Iowa elects to split up these two hammers at the end of its lineup.

Welker would be the overwhelming title favorite at either 180 or 207 pounds. But you may not want to expose your superstar to that much of a size differential for an entire season when she’s already on the smaller side for 180.

So, maybe Welker bumps up only for next year’s postseason. Or perhaps Simon – a two-time U20 World teamer – gets the role from start-to-finish.

Either way, the Hawkeyes have two fantastic options at their disposal.

**Like 160, it wouldn’t be a shock if Iowa sought to add depth here – depending on availability.**

207 pounds

Returning:

SO – Libby Dix

13-8 career record (all this season)

Our last weight of this lookahead, the fate of 207 pounds could be heavily tied to Iowa’s decision at 180 next year.

But as things stand, the only natural 207 on the roster is sophomore-to-be Libby Dix.

The Mount Vernon native was a multi-sport high school star prior to committing to the Hawkeyes last summer. And her debut collegiate season was also the first time she’d ever trained/competed extensively in the freestyle discipline.

That led to some understandable growing pains in Year 1, with Dix taking her lumps against the nation’s elite heavyweights. But she scrapped against some top-10-caliber foes as well – and will be an interesting wrestler to monitor after a full offseason of development.

This is another weight at which Iowa may look to add someone – again, assuming they have the roster availability to do so.

Short time

For the first time since its inaugural campaign, Clarissa Chun’s program will enter a season without a national title to defend.

That distinction goes to McKendree – with the Bearcats returning plenty of their own talent to make another championship run.

Instead, Iowa will be the hunter.

And as the Hawkeyes seek to regain their status atop women’s college wrestling, they’ll do so with no shortage of firepower – both returning and on the way.