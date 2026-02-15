Ludington's pin caps Iowa's B1G schedule with 32-6 win at Purdue

The seventh-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (12-5, 5-3) closed their Big Ten dual schedule with a Sunday matinee win in West Lafayette.

On the road facing Purdue (9-6, 2-5), the visitors won 8/10 bouts en route to a blowout victory.

By intermission, Iowa had built a 17-0 lead – and a likely technical fall turned injury default win at 174 ultimately sealed the deal.

The Boilermakers did take the marquee bout of the afternoon in a clash of returning NCAA finalists, but overall, the Hawkeyes were a cut above – extending their lead in the all-time series to 48-4-3.

Iowa final win of the day – a pin by Harvey Ludington at 197 pounds – will carry special meaning as the freshman’s last match of the 2025-26 season.

(Tom Brands confirmed on Friday night that Ludington will redshirt.)

Meanwhile, the biggest news may’ve come midway through Ludington’s match via the Iowa radio broadcast, during which analyst (and Iowa great) Mark Ironside indicated Angelo Ferrari could be near a return.

Per Mark Ironside on Iowa's radio broadcast, Angelo Ferrari could be near a return for the Hawkeyes.



"I know Ferrari is ready to go – he's wrestling in the room now."



If he's back next weekend, it'd be in time for IA/OKST – during which he produced this iconic moment last year: pic.twitter.com/V4KNrRYYkj — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) February 15, 2026

If that materializes, the next question becomes who fills the vacant spot at 197 for the postseason? And could that guy be Gabe Arnold – who has selflessly yo-yoed up and down the lineup all year long.

Alas, we’ll presumably know more in the coming days/weeks. For now, here’s how Iowa got the job done on Sunday afternoon.

Ayala’s tech. fall, four decisions build insurmountable lead

For the second time this weekend, Iowa senior Drake Ayala steamrolled to a bonus-point victory over an outmatched opponent. But unlike Friday night’s must-win scenario with the dual on the line, the stakes were far lesser for today’s 19-4 whooping of Blake Boarman.

Add controlled decisions by Dean Peterson (125) and Victor Voinovich (157) and you’ve got 11 of Iowa’s 17 points pre-intermission.

Its two other wins weren’t nearly as comfortable, however.

At 141, Kale Peterson fell behind on a first-period takedown/rideout by Purdue freshman Isaiah Schaefer. But the Hawkeye responded with one of his own in the second period.

From there, wild scrambles defined a match that had its fair share of them.

Inches from a go-ahead score, Peterson suddenly found himself fighting for his life only to escape the danger in the waning moments of the third period. Then in sudden victory, another series of exchanges had both benches on the edge of their seats before Peterson finally slipped behind for the winner.

Found a way to get it done. pic.twitter.com/KDqkoXRYw6 — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) February 15, 2026

One bout later, Ryder Block used some of his own desperation tactics to ward off #31 Gavin Brown.

Both wrestlers had success on top, with Block riding out the Boilermaker in the second period only for Brown to eliminate the riding time after Block chose down in the third.

Brown eventually cut the Hawkeye with about a minute remaining and sought to win it on his feet. And it almost paid off, too.

An elevated single leg put Block in a precarious position near the edge, but somehow Brown was unable to collect the far ankle. And after a failed challenge by the Purdue corner, Block was his most offensive self for the final 30 seconds of action – hitting a double leg takedown to ice the match.

Caliendo falls in marquee matchup

All eyes were on 165 pounds entering this one, and it pretty much delivered – especially if you’re a Purdue fan.

The matchup? Returning 165-pound NCAA finalist Michael Caliendo versus returning 157-pound NCAA finalist Joey Blaze.

The Boilermaker, undefeated (16-0) going in, had yet to face the perceived top-tier at his new weight class this season. But on Sunday, he proved to be the equal (and then some) to one of them.

Caliendo came out with his hair on fire, twice forcing Blaze to the edge and earning an early stall call. But when he finally got to a leg, finishing proved to be ever elusive against his lanky, flexible foe.

Instead, a prolonged scramble resulted in points for neither – though by the end it was Caliendo who was desperately defending for a stalemate.

After choosing down to start the second, Blaze proved puzzling again for the Hawkeye – who didn’t escape until well into the period. Not long after, Blaze used his length to pull in an extended single leg, then out-scrambled Caliendo for the takedown.

The Hawkeye escaped within a 0:03 restart to end the period down 2-3, with 1:42 of riding time in hand for Blaze.

In the third, another lengthy scramble ensued with the two trading reversals. And after Caliendo cut Blaze to trail 4-6, he had less than a minute to find the tying takedown/rideout.

But instead, Blaze got to a leg again, and the remainder of the period expired with Caliendo trying fruitlessly to scramble to a score of his own.

No. 4 Joey Blaze gets the win over No. 3 Mikey Caliendo to stay undefeated 💥 pic.twitter.com/iXAb9y1kQt — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) February 15, 2026

More than likely, these two are headed for a rematch in next month’s Big Ten semifinals. So, we’ll see what adjustments Caliendo and Iowa’s coaches make in the interim.

Pinfall highlights Iowa’s closing kick

Not that the dual result was in any doubt with a 17-3 lead and four bouts to go. But it was put to rest for good when Patrick Kennedy won via injury default at 174 pounds.

PK won on his way to a tech. fall after a 15-4 opening period, but Purdue’s Aidan Costello took an inadvertent knee to the head and wouldn’t return following concussion protocol.

At 184, Gabe Arnold used an early takedown and rideout to help build a 4-0 lead on #26 James Rowley. He’d hold on thanks to some nice single leg defense over the final two periods.

That set up Iowa’s final win of the dual courtesy of Harvey Ludington.

Knowing it’d be the last time he stepped on the mat this season, the New Jersey native went out in style:

End it early. pic.twitter.com/nOWwkRvNfF — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) February 15, 2026

38 hours earlier, it was Ludington who scored a crucial upset to aid Iowa’s comeback victory over #10 Michigan.

Paired with Sunday’s result and it was a pretty good finish to his 16-5 (redshirt) freshman season.

To close the dual, backup heavyweight Gage Marty (in for #8 Ben Kueter) fell 4-1 in sudden victory to give Purdue its second win of the afternoon.

Short time

This weekend’s two dual victories wrapped up what was an undeniably uneven Big Ten schedule for the Hawkeyes.

Now, all that remains before the postseason is one last (significant) road test – at #3 Oklahoma State.

Iowa has a week to prepare until then. And if it’s fortunate, perhaps get its top-ranked wrestler back in the lineup for the first time in a month.

In the meantime, thanks as always to everyone for reading/following along, and I’ll catch you again real soon.

Full dual results

#7 Iowa – 32, Purdue – 6

125 – #6 Dean Peterson (I) dec. Ashton Jackson (P), 9-2

133 – #8 Drake Ayala (I) tech. fall Blake Boarman (P), 19-4

141 – Kale Petersen (I) dec. Isaiah Schaefer (P), 7-4, SV1

149 – #19 Ryder Block (I) dec. #31 Gavin Brown (P), 5-0

157 – Victor Voinovich III (I) dec. #28 Stoney Buell (P), 5-0

165 – #4 Joey Blaze (P) dec. #3 Michael Caliendo (I), 7-4

174 – #3 Patrick Kennedy (I) inj. default Aidan Costello (P), 3:06

184 – Gabe Arnold (I) dec. #26 James Rowley (P), 4-1

197 – Harvey Ludington (I) pinned Noah Weaver (P), 4:23

285 – Hayden Filipovich (P) dec. Gage Marty (I), 4-1 SV1

Officials: Reynaldo Santiago, Bart Welch

Attendance: 1,210