Luke Gaffney has opportunity this spring

During his Iowa career, Luke Gaffney has filled the role that is very typical of a walk-on player in the world of college football at the D1 level. He was part of the team, but only seeing spot duty in the last two years, particularly when injuries may have hit the defensive tackle position.

This year heading into his senior season, Gaffney looks like he could be a factor in the rotation. On Thursday he was one of the starters at defensive tackle during practice and seems to be performing well. He talks about how spring ball has gone for him and the defensive line under the direction of Kelvin Bell.