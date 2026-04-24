Making sense of the race to make the Big Ten Baseball Tournament

The Big Ten season is quickly approaching the home stretch and the conference tournament picture is starting to come into focus. Top-ranked UCLA is running away with the regular season crown, but up to six teams are still in the hunt for a spot in a regional. Then there’s the race for the final spots in the 12-team Big Ten Tournament field. With four weeks left to play, seven teams have either locked up a bid or are in a good position to do so, while the other ten teams are fighting for the final five spots in the tournament bracket. HawkeyeReport takes a look at each team in the hunt and what they need to do to earn a trip to Omaha.

Big Ten Tournament Bracket

Locks to be in the 12-team tournament field (7)

UCLA (21-0)

Nebraska (15-3)

Purdue (15-6)

Oregon (12-6)

USC (13-8)

Michigan (10-8)

Ohio State (9-9)

The teams fighting to make the 12-team tournament field

There’s a little bit of debate about what record will be good enough to get into the Big Ten Tournament. Last season, 13-17 was good enough for a tie for 12th, with Michigan State sneaking in over Northwestern via tiebreakers. The difference this season is the dominance at the top of the standings. UCLA and Nebraska are a combined 36-3 with four weeks to play, while the top two last season combined for 16 losses (UCLA and Oregon). That leads to a trickle-down effect and 12-18 is the new target line to reach, with a decent chance that 11-19 could still be enough to at least trigger tiebreakers.

ILLINOIS (8-10) – Nebraska, @Iowa, Northwestern, @Indiana

The Fighting Illini are in good shape going into the final four weeks, but a couple of coin flip road series remain, which is why they aren’t quite a lock. If they were to steal a game from 20th-ranked Nebraska this weekend that would be enough to earn them the lock distinction. If not, they’d still need to get a series win and avoid getting swept somewhere. Hosting Northwestern is their best chance for a series win, as they still travel have to Iowa and Indiana.

WASHINGTON (8-10) – @Michigan, Oregon, @Penn State, UCLA

We could have been talking about Washington as a lock, but series losses to Minnesota and Michigan State the last two weekends have made things a bit tougher. Those two teams are a combined 9-24 against the rest of the conference. The remaining schedule is the opposite of a cakewalk, but if they can avoid getting swept by Michigan or Oregon, a series win at Penn State would be enough. They have to get four wins the next three weeks because banking on a win against undefeated UCLA is not a good plan.

IOWA (7-11) – @Indiana, Illinois, @Nebraska, vs Purdue (Des Moines)

The Hawkeyes are the first of five teams with some legitimate work to do if they want their season to continue past May 16th. It could come down to what happens the next two weekends against the Hoosiers and the Illini. Two series wins would put them in a great spot, but a series loss on either weekend could force them to get one from the Huskers in Lincoln or take the series against Purdue in Des Moines on the final weekend.

RUTGERS (7-11) – Ohio State, @USC, Maryland, @Northwestern

The Scarlet Knights nearly pulled off a miracle rally on Sunday against PSU, falling 14-13 after trailing 14-2 in the seventh inning. That would have really helped their case. They’ll be favored on the final weekend in Evanston and series win there would mean they just need to go 3-6 in their next nine, but a trip across the country to USC is daunting. If Rutgers can get two of three at home against Ohio State this weekend, they’ll feel really good about their chances.

MICHIGAN STATE (8-13) – Maryland, UCLA, @Ohio State

Although the Spartans are currently in 12th place in the standings, they’ve got just nine conference games left to play, so there’s a greater sense of urgency. With three losses likely coming against the Bruins, the pressure is on MSU. They need a series win over Maryland or Ohio State and that would only be enough to get them to 11 wins. With some uncertainty around what the cut line will be, the Spartans have to assume this weekend against the Terps is a must-win series.

INDIANA (6-12) – Iowa, @Northwestern, @Purdue, Illinois

Despite needing five or six more wins, the Hoosiers path to the Big Ten Tournament isn’t as crazy as you’d expect it to be with a 6-12 record. They’ll be a favorite in one series (NW) and an underdog in one series (Purdue), while series against Iowa and Illinois are both coin flips but come in Bloomington. There’s work to do for Indiana, but a 6-6 finish is well within reach. A series win over Iowa this weekend would make it even more possible.

MARYLAND (5-13) – @Michigan State, Michigan, @Rutgers, Penn State

Of the four teams that sit with a 5-13 record in a tie for 14th at the bottom of the standings, Maryland has the best chance to make a push. The bad news for the Terps is that they need two, maybe three series wins to finish the year and they have just one through six weekends. They’ve got a manageable slate if they do get hot, as MSU, Rutgers and PSU are a combined 20-37, with a 4-15 record in Big Ten series. Getting to 11 wins isn’t impossible and they’ll need to do at least that to avoid a three-year Big Ten Tournament drought.