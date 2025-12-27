Mark Gronowski prepares for Vanderbilt

It’s one final game as a Hawkeye for Mark Gronowski. While it has only been a one year journey with the Hawkeyes, it has been an eventful year for the Iowa quarterback and the programs with several close calls along the way.

Following practice on Saturday, the Iowa signal caller met with the media one more time before the ReliaQuest Bowl and discusses this season, working without a knee brace this week and if he will wear one during the game, if he thinks they need to score a lot of points against Vandy, and competing against the Heisman Trophy runner-up, Diego Pavia.