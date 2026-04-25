Max Llewellyn selected by the Miami Dolphins in the NFL Draft

University of Iowa defensive end Max Llewellyn was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of Saturday’s NFL Draft. Llewellyn was the 238th player picked overall. He is the 101st Iowa player drafted in the Ferentz era.

Llewellyn is the seventh Hawkeye selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, the most in a single draft under head coach Kirk Ferentz. The seven picks are the most for Iowa in the modern (seven round) era.

The Urbandale, Iowa, native is the 19th defensive lineman selected under Ferentz.

Llewellyn (6-foot-5, 263 pounds) was an honorable mention All-Big Ten honoree in 2025. He started every game during the year, recording 26 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for a loss (6.5 sacks), a team-leading eight quarterback pressures, five pass break-ups, and two forced fumbles.

Iowa’s defense led the nation in fourth down conversion percentage (23.8) and ranked fifth in first down defense (204), eighth in scoring defense (15.6), ninth in total defense (280.4) and 10th in passing defense (172.7). His two forced fumbles led the team and ranked sixth in the Big Ten.

Llewellyn played in 43 career games, totaling 64 tackles, including 20.5 for loss (14.5 sacks), three forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles and 10 pass break-ups over four years.