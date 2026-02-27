Ben McCollum Previews Penn State

The Iowa Hawkeyes will be back on the court on Saturday when they travel to Penn State. This will be the first trip to Happy Valley for new Iowa head coach Ben McCollum and despite the record for the Nittany Lions, he has been impressed with what he has seen from their squad this year. He also knows that this will be one of those games where you have to bring your own energy in this game.

McCollum also talks about the starting lineup and the pros and cons of potentially making a change to it. He discusses the play of Alvaro Folgueiras and why he likes coming off the bench as opposed to starting the game.