Michael Burt playing various roles

While Michael Burt committed to Iowa to play tight end and say action at the position last season, the Omaha native could also see action at another position. Last year during spring ball, Burt was seen doing some long snapping. He’s back at it again this spring and could be pushing for actual playing time for the Hawkeyes.

On Thursday, Burt spoke to the media about the competition at the tight end position and his thoughts on the room this year. He also discusses his play as a long snapper. How did he get started doing snapping and could he see making it on the field as a snapper.