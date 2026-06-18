Michael Myslinski on getting his extra year

It seems like a no-brainer for Michael Myslinski to get an extra year at the University of Iowa. After missing large chunks of time due to injury in his Hawkeye career, Myslinski appealed for one more season and the NCAA took their time and finally decided to grant his request.

Myslinski shared the news recently on social media to a warm reception. On Wednesday, he spoke to the media for the first time since he received the news. He talks about what this appeal process was like for him, where he thinks he might fit in along the offensive line this year, and how excited he is to play more more year as a Hawkeye.