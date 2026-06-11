Minnesota State-Mankato LHP Sam George talks commitment to Iowa

The transfer portal, for the most part, has been a very good source for the Iowa Baseball program over the past few years. Rick Heller and his staff have been able to find the right pieces to fill positions of need, with a number of additions being of the non-DI variety. On Wednesday afternoon, the Hawkeyes got a commitment from Minnesota State-Mankato left-hander Sam George. A two-time All-NSIC First Team selection, George will have one year of eligibility remaining.

“Something that stood out to me was all the coaches love the game. They want to develop their players into the best possible version of themselves whether that’s on the field or off the field. Another thing that stood out about the program was definitely all the resources they have,” George told HawkeyeReport. “There were other schools reaching out, but Iowa was my top choice, and they reached out right away.”

“Right away (Coach Obermueller) noticed a few key things that I do as a pitcher that we could work on and fix to better my game. Just knowing I will have a pitching coach who I can work one-on-one with is very exciting.”

BREAKING🚨



Iowa Baseball has received a commitment from Minnesota State Mankato LHP Sam George.



George was an All-NSIC selection this past season, finishing the regular season with a 2.61 ERA, which ranked 25th in DII. pic.twitter.com/4N3W2KqjNR — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) June 10, 2026

A graduate of Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf, Sam George was a First Team All-State selection as a junior and a two-time All-District selection. As a senior, George posted a 2.07 ERA over 44.0 innings, including 62 strikeouts and 28 walks for a Spartans team that went 27-16, advancing to the 4A-6 substate final. He committed to play baseball at Minnesota State-Mankato and spent the last three seasons with the Mavericks.

As a sophomore, George was a First Team All-NSIC selection for the Mavericks, appearing in 13 games with 12 starts. He finished with a perfect 8-0 record, posting a 2.97 ERA over 60.2 innings, including 60 strikeouts to 20 walks and 68 hits allowed. One of his best starts of the year came against Henderson State in the NCAA Central Region Tournament, tossing 7.0 scoreless innings, including five strikeouts to two walks.

“Mankato has taught me many things during my three years there,” said George. “I think my biggest takeaway was on how to actually be a pitcher. Hit my spots and throw strikes in counts that I need to and throw competitive balls on 0-2,1-2 counts. But overall, it just taught me how to be gritty and pitch through any weather or any situation.”

This past season, as a junior, George repeated as a First Team All-NSIC pick, finishing the regular season with a 2.61 ERA that ranked 25th amongst all DII pitchers. He appeared in 14 games, with 13 starts, posting a 3.80 ERA over 64.0 innings, including 63 strikeouts to 12 walks and 69 hits allowed. Although his ERA went up in the postseason, George lowered his free base rate from 8.5% to 6.9%, while his hits allowed improved from 1.13 to 1.08 per inning.

He’s got a full arsenal of pitches, which will give the Iowa coaching staff, specifically pitching coach Wes Obermueller a lot to work with.

“I have a fastball that is in the low 90’s, a sinker that’s 88-91, a changeup that’s 83-85, a slider that’s 77-80 and a curveball that’s 75-77,” said George. “I would consider my fastball and slider my best pitch just because they play well off each other and I’d describe myself as efficient while I pitch.”

With Kyle Alivo announcing his return for his redshirt sophomore season, the Hawkeyes have four bonified starting rotations arms to pick from. The focus for the coaching staff in the transfer market has been the bullpen, and they’ve now added a couple of non-DI arms to the mix with Reid Burkle (Kirkwood CC) and Sam George (Minnesota State). The Iowa bullpen finished with a 5.77 ERA last season and while they return 62.1% of relief innings from last season, but 111.2 of those 190.0 returning innings were thrown by Kyle Alivo, Jaron Bleeker and Maddux Frese who all figure to be in the conversation as starters.