Mission accomplished: Iowa punches 10 NCAA tickets in Indianola

It was mission accomplished at the NCAA Region V Championships for the top-ranked Iowa women’s wrestling team.

Send 10 Hawkeyes to Indianola for the regional qualifier, then punch 10 tickets to the national tournament.

Following a breezy Day 1 at Cowles Fieldhouse, every Iowa wrestler stepped to the mat on Saturday knowing that their next (semifinal) match could secure their spot at the inaugural NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships.

And thankfully for the nerves of everyone associated with/rooting for the Hawkeyes, they didn’t draw out the suspense:

All 🔟 Hawkeyes have qualified for the NCAA Championships! pic.twitter.com/mKw7v2Iptj — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) February 21, 2026

Only a 5-0 victory by Lilly Luft went the full six minutes. And once the semifinal round was finished, the team could relax and go chase individual titles.

As it turns out, that pursuit proved to be plenty fruitful as well.

Eight different Hawkeyes took their turn atop the podium by the time competition ended. And in so doing, Iowa easily outpaced second-place Wartburg (ranked #11 in the country) as Region V team champions.

The top-ranked Hawkeyes are your runaway NCAA Region V champions – clearing #11 Wartburg by 50.5pts.



In the process, Iowa will send all 10 of its postseason entries to the national tournament (Mar. 6-7 in Coralville) – where’ll it’ll look to win a 3rd straight team title. pic.twitter.com/21Gw4Cw0n4 — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) February 21, 2026

Now, their full attention can turn toward the (new) grandest stage in women’s college wrestling.

And what a scene that will be – right in their back yard – less than two weeks from today.

Day 2 offers tougher sledding, but Iowa (mostly) plows through it anyway

As anticipated, Saturday’s competition was a step up from what the Hawkeyes faced on Day 1.

A day after none of its 14 matches saw the second period (that’s zero percent for you math majors at home), exactly half of Iowa’s 20 bouts on Day 2 reached intermission.

Even so, it’s 18-2 Saturday record still featured 16 more bonus point victories.

Two of those belong to Val Solorio – both against top-10 opponents to boot. In the process, the sophomore 103-pounder became both Iowa’s first official NCAA qualifier and its first Region V champ.

Your Region V champ at 103lbs – Val Solorio!



The 2nd ranked Hawkeye defeated #5 Trinity Pendergrass (Quincy) via 10-0 TF – sealing the deal with a sweet outside trip just before the 1st period buzzer. pic.twitter.com/cQdGRfwCUu — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) February 21, 2026

Solorio was one of seven Hawkeyes to bonus their way through the weekend. The eighth and final champion – Lilly Luft – earned 5-0 and 6-0 decisions in the semis/finals to take first at 138.

But the single grittiest performance was by Brianna Gonzalez:

Brianna Gonzalez is a freaking warrior.



Wrestling on a clearly compromised left leg & trailing 5-0 to #10 Shea Reisel (Dubuque), I wasn’t sure if she’d continue after taking injury time.



Instead, Gonzalez rips off eight quick pts & secures the FALL to take the title at 117lbs. pic.twitter.com/UXzntEd9S4 — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) February 21, 2026

Featuring a heavily wrapped left leg, Gonzalez took extend injury time early in her championship bout. But rather than wave the white flag – both her right, and perhaps a prudent move given she’d already qualified for NCAAs – she resumed the match and stormed to a pin mere moments later.

“When she (Gonzalez) gets into a mode of ‘Go, I’m OK and I’m ready to go’ let her do her. She’s going to find a way to come back, whether it’s plugging away one at a time or finding an opportunity that presents itself to put it away,” said Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun of her 117-pounder.

Here’s Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun following her team’s Region V performance in Indianola.



– What did she see from several of her Hawkeyes this weekend?

– What’s the mentality preparing for NCAAs?

– And why won’t officials call pins sooner? 😅 pic.twitter.com/G5uS76DEpu — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) February 21, 2026

The only two Hawkeyes who left Saturday without first-place trophies were Cali Leng (124) and Katja Osteen (207).

After pinning her way to the final, Leng ran into 2023 US Open champion – and likely national title favorite – Xochitl Mota-Pettis of Quincy, losing by 10-0 tech. fall.

Osteen pinned her way to the final as well – spending a combined 1:36 on the mat over three matches. Perhaps that efficiency masked her struggles with strep throat (which we later learned of), because the previously undefeated senior never quite looked like herself in a 4-1 decision loss to #6 Rewa Chababo (Wartburg).

Other storylines

When you win 32/34 matches (including a 93.8 percent bonus rate) it can be easy to overlook some deeper takeaways amidst the overarching dominance.

That’s especially true when Objectives 1-10 (as in all 10 Hawkeyes) for the weekend was to make sure everyone qualified for the national tournament.

Other than that, you’re just hoping to do so in as healthy a manner as possible.

I already mentioned Gonzalez’s gritty effort and Osteen’s bout with strep. And two other Hawkeyes dealt with their own forms of adversity.

At 160, Kennedy Blades continued to mess with a bothersome ankle from time to time. But on the whole, it seemed to have little impact on her effectiveness between the whistles:

#1 Kennedy Blades needed all of 0:37 to secure her third 10-0 TF in as many matches this weekend.



The latest – over Warthurg’s May Prado (a top-10 caliber foe) – advances Blades to the regional final, and by extension the NCAA Championships next month. pic.twitter.com/f2qGwklYJr — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) February 21, 2026

Amongst a quartet of 10-0 technical falls for the Olympic silver medalist, Blades lengthiest effort spanned a mere 1:11.

And at 110 pounds, fourth-ranked Nyla Valencia completed her long-awaited postseason debut with three first-period tech. falls of her own.

#4 Nyla Valencia gets it done in the 110lb Region V final 😤



The junior earns a 10-0 first period tech. fall over #9 Afftynn Stusse (Wartburg).



What a weekend for Valencia after missing out on the 2024-25 seasons – and going through another injury scare just 13 days ago. pic.twitter.com/D3tSGOYfI0 — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) February 21, 2026

Following the tournament, Valencia disclosed that she’d suffered a painful stinger in her previous outing before the regional. But after a week of rest, she was able to return to practice and ramp back up in time to dominate all comers in Indianola.

Short time

I kid you not, as I type these very words I’m doing so under a ticking clock of Simpson College personnel locking up the entire building.

(They’ve been very generous all weekend – but a time limit is a time limit.)

And so, I’ll conclude this recap here and now before the final buzzer sounds – accomplishing my own mission just as the Hawkeyes did theirs all weekend long.

Make sure to check in plenty between now and the NCAA Championships (March 6-7) because I’ll have plenty more coverage of the Iowa women in the interim.

And as always, thank you guys for reading/following along!