Names to know as recruiting opens for Iowa and the Class of 2028

Recruiting never really ends in the world of collegiate athletics, but it does have a beginning.

And when it comes to Iowa women’s wrestling and the 2028 recruiting class that start date is June 15th.

At the stroke of midnight, coaches will be permitted to reach out to prospective athletes (juniors-to-be) and officially begin the recruiting process. And as that process gets underway, I figured now is a great time to highlight some of the top names for Hawkeye fans to keep an eye on.

But first, some important reminders:

Things to know

1) The recruiting process for women’s wrestling has typically started/ended much later than that on the men’s side.

Previously, most top men’s prospects have been heavily recruited (and committed) before/during their junior year of high school. Whereas for the women, the process rarely takes off so soon – with first contact often being initiated in the spring/summer before one’s senior year and the recruitment ramping up from there.

(In the future, however, the men’s timeline may align more closely with the women’s – after recent legislation was passed.)

2) Timelines aside, women’s prospects have largely been far less public about their recruitment(s).

Releasing a graphic/list of top schools under consideration is a rarity. And the documentation of one’s recruitment (official visit photos, etc.) is oftentimes uncommon as well.

3) Regarding the Iowa program, this coaching staff hasn’t typically jumped into the recruiting process at the earliest possible moment.

I’ve been told the Hawkeyes may adjust that approach in the future, if necessary. But to this point, they’ve tended to focus their efforts on each upcoming senior class (in this case 2027) – building a strong relationship with each prospect before bringing them on campus for a visit.

All of this is to say, any athlete not included in this story could certainly still become a target for the Iowa staff – and may already be one for that matter.

The following names are simply this writer’s best early, educated guess(es) – some more informed than others – for the 2028 class.

I’ve had a pretty good ‘batting average’ with the 2025 and 2026 seniors. But the 2027 class was the first time I did this exercise with juniors – and we’ve yet to see how the results of that ultimately play out.

So, with all those grains of salt in hand, let’s dive into 2028!

California dreamin’

While not always the case at this juncture – and certainly up for change going forward – there’s a clear number one prospect when it comes to the Class of 2028.

California native Epenesa Elison is that prospect thanks to a litany of skills/accolades already accumulated at just 16 years old.

Epenesa Elison (Downey, CA – Los Altos HS)

#1 at 120lbs (per FloWrestling)

U17 World silver medalist (2025)

Three-time U17 World Team member (2024-26)

Three-time Super 32 champion (2023-25)

And somehow, despite making three consecutive U17 World teams – earning a silver medal last summer – Elison’s most impressive data point arguably came in a loss.

At Who’s Number One last October – hosted just down the road from Carver-Hawkeye Arena – Elison bumped up in weight class to face the top pound-for-pound prospect in the country.

That opponent – Everest Leydecker – just so happens to be the crown jewel of Iowa’s 2026 recruiting class.

Elison went toe-to-toe with the Hawkeye commit – who will wrestle for a spot on the Senior World Team later this week. And in so doing, she showcased an impressive competitiveness and grit to complement an already superb skillset.

You won’t find many wrestlers (of any age) who attack legs with more success/variety than Elison. And her point-scoring prowess makes her a menace to deal with each time she takes the mat.

Iowa has had previous success recruiting California – landing seven recruits and two transfers from the Golden State since 2022.

And were Epenesa Elison to add to that tally down the road, she might very well be the biggest prize yet.

Lightweight firepower

As oftentimes happens in wrestling recruiting, many top young prospects will first make an impression at the lighter weight classes.

From that point onward, there’s still plenty of time for major growth in both skill and stature.

And as such, where the forthcoming trio of athletes ultimately winds up is far from determined.

Maisie Elliott (Puyallup, WA – Ridgecrest HS)

#14 at 95lbs

U17 World bronze medalist (2025)

Girls High School Showcase runner up (2026)

Hailey Delgado (El Paso, TX – El Paso Eastwood HS)

#3 at 105lbs

U17 World Team member (2024)

U17 World Team Trials results = 3rd in 2026 (53kg), 2nd in 2025 (46kg), 1st in 2024 (43kg)

Madison Healey (Luzerne, PA – Wyoming Seminary)

#8 at 105lbs

U17 World bronze medalist (2025)

Two-time U17 World Team member (2025-26)

Maisie Elliott (40kg) and Madison Healey (43kg) earned U17 World bronze medals at back-to-back weights last summer – with the latter losing a heartbreaking semifinal, 1-1 on criteria, to the eventual World champion.

A year later (and up a weight class), Healey made Team USA once again. Along the way, she teched Elliott before sweeping Iowa native Abigail Peterson in the World Team Trials finals:

Meanwhile, Texas native Hailey Delgado is a prime example of ‘growth’ as a wrestler.

A past U17 World Team member at 43kg (~94.8 pounds), Delgado placed third at 53kg (~117 pounds) at the most recent U17 World Team Trials – including two impressive wins over wrestlers I’ll mention later in this piece.

Delgado’s high school accolades also include Fargo/Super 32 titles, plus a pair of appearances at Who’s Number One.

Cali connections

Like Elison – and countless others in the state’s history – these next two talented preps hail from California.

They also happen to be high school rivals.

Sophia Marie Gonzales (Fresno, CA – Clovis East HS)

#3 at 110lbs

U17 World Team Trials results = DNP in 2026 (49kg), 4 th in 2025 (49kg)

in 2025 (49kg) Girls High School Showcase champion (2025)

Who’s Number One participant (2025)

Aubree Storm Gutierrez (Norwalk, CA – Marina HS)

#4 at 115lbs

U20 World Team Trials runner up (2026)

U17 World Team Trials results = 5 th in 2026 (53kg), 5 th in 2025 (49kg)

in 2026 (53kg), 5 in 2025 (49kg) Girls High School Showcase champion (2026)

16U Fargo runner up (2025)

Sophia Marie Gonzales won’t be hard for Iowa fans to recognize – both for her name and game.

That’s because her older sister, Isabella, just wrapped up her freshman year for the Hawkeyes.

The younger Gonzales burst onto the scene as a freshman, including a 6-5 win over Aubree Storm Gutierrez to win a Girls High School Recruiting Showcase title in Las Vegas.

Gonzalez (blue) prevailed 6-5 over Gutierrez (red) at the 2025 Girls High School Recruiting Showcase. (Photo by: Tony Rotundo/WrestlersAreWarriors.com)

She missed much of her sophomore season, however, during which Gutierrez won her second California state title in as many tries.

Gutierrez – a headlock hunter – also won this year’s Showcase at 115 pounds. That came just a few weeks after doubling up at World Team Trials – where she placed fifth in the U17 division before taking runner-up honors at U20s to incoming Iowa freshman Taylor Whiting.

East Coast flavor

The next two names worth monitoring ply their trade on the opposite coastline – in Miami/New Jersey respectively.

They’re also ranked third in the country at back-to-back weight classes.

Abigail Gonzalez (Miami, FL – Miami Southridge HS)

#3 at 115lbs

4 th at U17 World Team Trials (2026)

at U17 World Team Trials (2026) 16U Fargo results = 3 rd in 2025 (120), 4 th in 2024 (106)

in 2025 (120), 4 in 2024 (106) Super 32 results = 3rd in 2025 (112), 5th in 2023 (100)

Marie Sharp (Ridgewood, NJ – Blair Academy)

#3 at 120lbs

3 rd at U20 Worlds Team Trials (2026)

at U20 Worlds Team Trials (2026) 2 nd at U17 World Team Trials (2026)

at U17 World Team Trials (2026) Girls High School Showcase champion (2026)

Super 32 champion (2025)

16U Fargo runner up (2025)

When it comes to Abigail Gonzalez and Marie Sharp, both have regularly been high placers at the biggest national events.

Gonzalez has placed fifth or better at each of her five separate trips to U17 World Team Trials, Fargo and Super 32. This past spring, she also became the first-ever girl to qualify (and place) at the FHSAA Boys State Championships in Florida – taking eighth at 113 pounds in the 3A classification.

As for Sharp, her already high stock took a jump at World Team Trials in April.

There, her only losses came against the aforementioned Epenesa Elison (in the U17 finals) and Iowa sophomore Karlee Brooks (in the U20 semis).

Marie Sharp (left) shakes hands with Karlee Brooks (right) after a six-minute semifinal scrap at Women’s Nationals. (Photo by: AJ Grieves/USA Wrestling)

Sharp’s match against Brooks – a 5-2 defeat – was especially notable given in was Brooks’ only bout of the tournament to last beyond the first period, much less a full six minutes.

Upper weight options

We’ll conclude our list much like any dual – with the upper weights.

And in so doing, that leads us to Pennsylvanian Juliet Alt and in-state fascination Amalia Djoumessi.

Juliet Alt (New Paris, PA – Chestnut Ridge HS)

#19 at 155lbs

U17 World Team Trials results = 6 th in 2026 (73kg), 5 th in 2025 (73kg)

in 2026 (73kg), 5 in 2025 (73kg) 16U Fargo results = 4 th in 2025 (155), DNP in 2024 (148)

in 2025 (155), DNP in 2024 (148) Super 32 results = DNP in 2025 (160), 4 th in 2024 (160)

in 2024 (160) PIAA State Championships results = 1st in 2026 (148), 1st in 2025 (155)

Amalia Djoumessi (Waverly, IA – Waverly-Shell Rock HS)

#15 at 170lbs

U17 World Team Trials results = DNP in 2026 (73kg), DNP in 2025 (73kg)

16U Fargo results = 6 th in 2025 (155), DNP in 2024 (148)

in 2025 (155), DNP in 2024 (148) IGHSAU State Championships results = 2nd in 2026 (2A – 170), 1st in 2025 (2A – 155)

Alt might not yet have reached a final at a major national event, but she’s always in the mix.

She’s also a two-time folkstyle state champion in Pennsylvania – whose development of girls high school talent is rapidly rising to meet its excellence on the boys side.

Meanwhile, Djoumessi is another prospect with a sibling tie to Iowa.

Her older sister, Kiara, was part of Iowa’s 2024 recruiting class, but recently announced her transfer to Wartburg.

Amalia is a towering figure even beyond wrestling standards, and one wonders just how good the Waverly-Shell Rock product could become if she’s able to harness her unique athletic gifts.

2024 16U National Champion Janiya Johnson with the gritty 9-5 comeback over Amalia Djoumessi 💪 #Fargo2025 x @USMarineCorps pic.twitter.com/EMpwlwPfCi — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) July 13, 2025 Amalia Djoumessi led 5-0 during last year’s Fargo semifinals before ultimately falling to two-time champion Janiya Johnson.

She’s also the only Iowan on this (preliminary) list – aligning with her status as the lone in-state prospect from her grade to make FloWrestling’s most recent national rankings.

Short time

Before I wrap things up here, I just want to reemphasize that nothing is set in stone regarding whom the Iowa coaching staff ultimately pursues in the Class of 2028.

So, for any prospective athletes/parents out there who might be reading this, don’t let exclusion dissuade you in any way – nor inclusion persuade you that an Iowa offer is all but inevitable.

I realize saying this may seem to undermine the credibility of my present endeavor, but I’d rather do that than mislead anyone who is personally invested in pursuing opportunities to compete at the collegiate level.

As for a companion piece for Iowa men’s wrestling and its 2028 recruiting class – well, that’ll have to wait.

I mentioned that legislation has recently passed introducing some major changes to the men’s recruiting calendar.

Some new recruiting rules passed in wrestling. Class of 28 I know you were getting excited but you will have to wait a year.



– Calls will start April 1 Jr year

– Home Visit June 15 following Jr year

– Official Visits August 15th Sr year — Tony Ramos 🐏 (@T_Ram133) April 16, 2026

As such, our story of this ilk won’t be published until nearly 10 months from now – shortly after the conclusion of the 2027 NCAA Men’s Championships.

In the meantime, thank you as always for reading my latest piece here at Hawkeye Report.

There’s obviously a long time left until these (or any) 2028 prospects officially become Hawkeyes. But the next step of the journey begins on June 15th.

And to each and every one of them I wish you nothing but the best of luck!