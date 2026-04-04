Nearing a season crossroads, Iowa needs some answers on the mound

No one ever argued that this season was going to be smooth sailing on the mound for the Iowa Baseball team. In fact, the exact opposite was the concern. Last season, the Hawkeyes had one of the top pitching staffs in the Big Ten and one of the top starting rotations in the entire country. When 428.1 of those innings pitched (89.12%) went out the door to graduation and the draft, Rick Heller deemed it as the largest pitching staff rebuild, he’d ever faced.

“For sure it was (a concern coming in),” said head coach Rick Heller. “We lost (almost) 430 innings last year and had really no experience (returning).”

Worth noting, tough luck hit when ’25 star recruit Brody Irlbeck, who passed on the draft, went down with a season-ending injury less than two weeks before the season began. He was set to be the Saturday starter in the rotation. Also of note, Joey Oakie would be a sophomore on this staff if he hadn’t signed with the Guardians for $2 million in the ’24 draft.

Those uncontrollable bad breaks aside, it falls squarely on the available arms on the pitching staff to do the job. It’s a talented group, but also a very young group, with nearly 60% of the innings pitched coming from underclassmen. After holding together decently well, including through a couple of injury scares with Tyler Guerin and Logan Runde, for the first month of the season, things have gotten quite difficult in Big Ten play.

They’ve lost six of their last seven in conference play after a series win at Penn State, which has sunk them into a tie for 13th with a 3-7 record. During that stretch, the pitching staff is giving up 8.6 runs and 9.2 hits per game, but the staggering statistic is their 79 strikeouts to 75 free bases given up. In their latest game, a 9-4 loss in the series opener against Minnesota at home, the Hawkeye pitching staff gave up 11 free bases. On the other side, the two pitchers for the Gophers gave up a single free base. Rick Heller was very candid when discussing the current state of the pitching staff in his postgame press conference.

“We have to find a way to start pitching better. There’s not much else to say and that’s what I told those guys,” said Heller. “If it doesn’t get better, we’re not going to win. It’s really as simple as that.”

“If you pitch that poorly, especially on a Friday, you really have no chance of winning and if it continues, we’re not going to put ourselves in a position to win. It’s tough to think you’re going to score eight or nine runs every night.”

There have been some flashes from some guys. Southeastern CC transfer Maddux Frese, outside of one outing, has been tremendous, posting a team-best 2.76 ERA over 29.1 innings, including a 5.0 scoreless outing against top-ranked UCLA. Although sophomore Jaron Bleeker has a 6.00 ERA, he wasn’t talked about prior to the beginning of the season but leads the team in innings pitched and has perfomed in some tough spots. Illinois State transfer Joe Husak has been reliable at the back end of the bullpen. However, you need a lot more than those contributions to win games and win weekends. Rick Heller says he’s disappointed that no one has really stepped up and been a tone setter for the pitching staff.

“Honestly, I’m just kind of disappointed because they put the work in. I know what they do and they’re capable. No one’s asking them to be perfect, just to give us a chance, keep it close and then pass the baton on to the next guy and he does the same job.”

“In college baseball, it’s very rare that you see teams win a lot with starting pitching as freshman or with freshman that have to have really big roles up and down the staff,” said Heller, but he also quickly pivoted. “That’s no excuse, because at this point in time and I’ve told them before, you’re no longer freshman. You’ve been out there enough. Everybody has experience. Everybody knows what they need to do and what they’re capable of doing.”

The results on the mound need to change soon, as the Hawkeyes sit in 13th place in the Big Ten standings. While it’s too early to start talking about missing the Big Ten Tournament, it is possible to dig too big of a hole. As it currently stands, Warren Nolan has Iowa projected to finish in a four-way tie for 11th place with an 11-19 conference record. Last season, 13-17 tied for 12th, with Michigan State in and Northwestern out. That means the Hawkeyes need to go at least 8-12 and likely 10-10 the rest of the way to avoid missing their first Big Ten Tournament since 2013. It’s more than attainable, but the pitching staff has to give the offense a chance and when they do, the offense has to deliver in clutch situations.

They were able to shake off a loss in the series opener in State College to take two of three from Penn State in their Big Ten opening series. Doing the same against Minnesota would go a long way in calming things down and restoring some confidence.

“You’ve got to get to a point where you go out there and pitch like you don’t give a crap, even though you really do,” said Heller. “Some guys it takes longer than others. Some guys it takes a full summer, and some guys never figure it out, but that’s always the challenge for the coaching staff, to get them to that point before the season and if it hasn’t happened, then before (the season) is over.”

“We have good routines and we train for it every day. You’ve got to trust your training and right now, they’re not… You’ve got to keep saying the right things and trying to get them to focus on the fact that the mental game is probably more important than anything.”

Just as Rick Heller said, the pitching staff is more than capable of doing the job. We’ve seen the majority of the arms do it at one point or another throughout the first half of the season, but the consistency hasn’t been there. It’s time for somebody to step up and set the tone for the rest of the season. It could start later today, as the Hawkeyes are set to face the Gophers for game two of their series at 2:02pm CT.