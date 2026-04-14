New Jersey state champ Greyson Pettit joins Iowa's recruiting class

The Iowa men’s wrestling program didn’t just add talent in the form of a high-profile transfer on Monday evening.

Moments before, the Hawkeyes also secured a commitment from high school senior Greyson Pettit – who made the announcement on Instagram.

In so doing, Pettit – a New Jersey native – became Iowa’s seventh commit from the Garden State dating back to December of 2023.

And boy was his journey to get to this point a unique one.

Prior to last month, Pettit had only competed once at the single-class NJSIAA State Championships – going 0-2 as a sophomore.

(An ACL injury kept him from competing at the event in 2025.)

That left one final opportunity to realize a lifelong dream, and Pettit took full advantage of it.

Seeded 21st at 132 pounds, the Delsea Regional High School product defeated five higher seeded foes en route to a state title – including the #1, #3, #4 and #5 seeds.

Pettit secured wins by 17-2, 4-2 and 7-4 (sudden victory) margins to reach the semis – where he upset the defending state champion in a 4-3 decision.

That left one final match to complete his improbable run, and Pettit wouldn’t leave it up to chance.

Wrestling #3 seed Anthony DiAndrea – a Penn commit in the midst of a 27-match winning streak – the soon-to-be Hawkeye scored takedowns in all three periods of a 12-3 major decision.

One would imagine it was this run that put Pettit on Iowa’s radar. And a month later he became the fourth addition to its 2026 recruiting class – also visiting in-state Rutgers before making his final decision.

Future fit

It’s far too early to extrapolate how Pettit’s recent rise may ultimately translate to the collegiate level.

As such, I won’t try to, other than to note he gives Iowa another 133-pounder – a weight at which the program had zero natural fits on its roster prior to Monday evening.

Telling or not, even after his surprise title run Pettit remains unranked among FloWrestling’s top 20 wrestlers at his weight.

But regardless of where his career goes from here, he’s already made at least one memory to last a lifetime.