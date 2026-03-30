Newman discusses commitment to Iowa

Offensive tackle Reilly Newman has made his college decision. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Ohio native announced today that he has given his verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff and is going to be a Hawkeye.

“For me, they checked all of the boxes,” Newman told HawkeyeReport.com. “I think they have a great coaching staff and the environment there is something special that is unlike anywhere else. I just knew it was something that I wanted to be a part of.”

A three-star prospect, Newman chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Indiana, Nebraska, Minnesota, Louisville, Northwestern, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Maryland, Purdue, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Southern Miss, Liberty, Miami-OH, Bowling Green, and Toledo.

With great length and athleticism, Newman is a star on both sides of the ball at Lakota West and has the type of skillset that Iowa has done quite well with in the past.

“Coach Barnett is really good at what he does,” said Newman. “He gets guys in my position and turns them into really good offensive linemen.”

Overall, Newman is commitment No. 5 for the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2027, joining linebackers Gavin Stecker and Braylon Bingham, safety Jake Thies, and tight end Jaxx DeJean.

Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa football recruiting.