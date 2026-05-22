Live from the Nike EYBL in Kansas City

While the coaches are off the road this weekend, the AAU basketball machine continues on. Last weekend we spent time checking out the top Iowa targets on the Adidas circuit. This weekend we are in Kansas City at the Homefield complex watching the Nike EYBL teams in action.

Our focus on Friday is on the top Iowa point guard targets and we will get a look at all three of them. We have news on four star point guard Cayden Daughtry and others this weekend. Get all the latest news and intel on Iowa’s top basketball recruiting targets right here.