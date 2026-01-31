Not Alright: Iowa loses to Gophers, 21-16 in Friday night clunker

A strange irony exists regarding the current predicament for the Iowa men’s wrestling program and a 1980 hit song by Kenny Loggins.

“I’m alright. Nobody worry ‘bout me.”

“Why you got to gimme a fight?”

“Can’t you just let it be?”

That was Loggins’ opening stanza of “I’m Alright” – a track he wrote for the now-classic comedy film, “Caddyshack.”

And it just so happens that one of the primary antagonists in that film was some pesky Gophers.

(I think you see where I’m going with this.)

Well, on Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, fourth-ranked Iowa found itself facing some (Golden) gophers of a different sort. And after suffering an uninspiring 21-16 defeat to Minnesota, things are decidedly ‘not alright’ in Iowa City.

MINNESOTA WINS 🙌 @GopherWrestling defeats Iowa, 21-16, for their first win over the Hawkeyes since 2014 pic.twitter.com/joE04vS3Sv — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) January 31, 2026

And ‘worried’ is about the kindest term one could use to describe how Hawkeye fans feel about this latest performance.

The reality is this:

Iowa is now 9-4 in duals this season (2-2 in Big Ten competition) – a loss tally that ties it for the program’s most since 2011-12. And the Hawkeyes still have formidable road trips to #2 Ohio State and #5 Oklahoma State left.

Along the way have been the following missteps:

And now, Iowa has fallen to Minnesota for the first time in 11 tries – in the process giving the program its first multi-loss home season since 2013-14 and its first back-to-back defeats at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since February of 2006 – two months before Tom Brands took over as head coach.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

As for that head coach, when asked about a slow start and a finish that came up just short, Tom Brands’ first post-dual comments (on the Hawkeye Radio Network) were as follows:

“Steady as she goes – and we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

“We had two guys that stopped wrestling with time on the clock. That does not happen. That does not happen.”

“Other than that, we’ve got to keep working – steady as she goes.”

“I’m not downplaying this. But I also know we’ve got guys in that room that can do the job.”

Reasonable (and unreasonable) minds may differ with that final statement from Brands. However, what’s undeniable is that this team – and by extension the guys in the room/lineup – are not consistently producing to the high expectations of the Iowa program.

The Minnesota dual was just the latest such example.

“Not a good night,” said Brands. “We get beat 6-4 in matches, and that’s how I look at this stuff. I look at the other things too – takedowns against, takedowns for – but it’s the matches, and we’ve got to do a better job.”

The 20th-year head coach of the Hawkeyes echoed similar sentiments during his post-dual press conference.

“I think that when you see the four guys that won, and in particular the two guys that are in this room right now (Drake Ayala and Michael Caliendo), I don’t know, I mean take their temperature – figuratively, literally.”

“It doesn’t matter how you feel. What matters is that you go out there and wrestle your match. We have more weight classes than four that can do that, and we have to be able to do that job when we’re under duress maybe – how’s that?”

“Getting beat 6-4, that’s not fun.”

How it happened

I wrote in my preview of this dual that we could know in short order which way things were trending.

And to be honest, I assumed that it was most likely to be in favor of an Iowa victory.

Instead, Minnesota won 4/5 bouts prior to intermission – including major decisions at each of 125/141/157 pounds.

In all three instances – plus a 4-2 loss by Ryder Block at 149 – Iowa rarely, if ever, threatened with its own offense.

Instead, Minnesota won all the critical moments. The Gophers scored takedowns early in matches and late in periods – the latter instances often accompanied by ride outs.

Iowa’s only saving grace amidst the disastrous start was a 21-6 demolition by Drake Ayala – who’s now put together back-to-back performances more reminiscent of his two-time NCAA finalist self.

Trailing 15-5 at the break, two more Hawkeye seniors did their part to close the gap.

At 165, Michael Caliendo was oh-so-close to a tech. fall of #10 Andrew Sparks.

“I felt good,” said Caliendo. “I was moving well; I was getting to my shots (and) I think doing everything I wanted to do except get that last takedown.”

165 | No. 3 Michael Caliendo of @Hawks_Wrestling with an 18-5 MD vs. No. 10 Andrew Sparks of Minnesota 🫡 pic.twitter.com/YLvSiwuzFg — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) January 31, 2026

Another major decision by Patrick Kennedy drew Iowa within two points with three bouts remaining.

But when Gabe Arnold lost in the waning moments of sudden victory to #4 Max McEnelly – an identical 4-1 score to their meeting last season – Iowa was left with a pair of must-win matches to pull the dual out of the fire.

That’s no easy spot for anyone – especially a true freshman. And unfortunately for Harvey Ludington, the first-year 197-pounder learned that the hard way.

When he couldn’t find a winning takedown in a 4-3 loss to #30 Gavin Nelson, the Gophers had officially sealed the dual.

Margin for error tells the story of Iowa’s current status as a program

Look, it wouldn’t be incorrect to point out that #9 Minnesota had its entire preferred lineup available on Friday night.

Whereas Iowa was absent injured #6 Dean Peterson (125) and #2 Angelo Ferrari (184) – whom Tom Brands described as “day-to-day” and “working hard” with Iowa’s “great medical team.” – not to mention a recently jettisoned top-five wrestler at 197.

One could even point out that #11 Nasir Bailey never looked quite right after appearing to dislocate his finger mere moments into his match at 141.

But the truth is, when Iowa is operating at/near its zenith those hiccups aren’t fatal for the Hawkeyes – especially against a solid-but-unspectacular team like the Gophers.

Almost six years ago to the day, Iowa overcame Penn State, 19-17 – the last dual loss for the Nittany Lions.

That night at Carver, Iowa faced a PSU lineup featuring five NCAA champions who’d amass 11 individual titles during their college careers. The Hawkeyes also gave up 14 points between 133/141/165 pounds amidst the following circumstances:

#2 Austin DeSanto injury defaults from a toss-up match vs #3 Roman Bravo-Young

#9 Max Murin sits out, leaving Carter Happel to be teched 20-5 by #2 Nick lee

#2 Alex Marinelli loses the only home match of his Iowa career, 7-5 to #1 Vincenzo Joseph

(Iowa was also deducted a team point for ‘failing to control the mat.’)

And still, the Hawkeyes found a way to win the dual.

A year-and-change later, they bested PSU by 15.5 points for the 2021 NCAA team title despite plenty more factors that went against them.

By comparison, the odds were far more favorable for Friday night’s Hawkeyes. And yet, here we are.

Next steps

For as welcomed of a reprieve as last week’s win at Nebraska was for fans, this latest result will immediately revert the tenor back to post-Penn State levels of exasperation.

Brands remains steadfast that the current roster can reach its potential (whatever that may be).

“We have the guys in the room (that can do the job). I will maintain that. I will be consistent.”

But to be frank, folks in Black & Gold don’t want to hear it anymore.

Results, not rhetoric, are the only things that will quell some of the simmering frustrations.

Asked post-dual about processing a team loss amidst an individual sport, Drake Ayala made it clear that he feels plenty of responsibility (right or wrong) for Iowa’s bumpy season to date.

“I mean it hurts,” says the fifth-year senior. “It hurts because that’s a direct reflection on me and my leadership.”

“I think a lot of it gets put on Tom (Brands), but I think that’s bull crap. I think it’s just as much my fault as it is his fault – and I know Mikey (Caliendo) feels the same way and Patrick (Kennedy) feels the same way.”

“It sucks. We’ve got to have effort out there. We’ve got to put our arm around each other and get each other going.”

Speaking before Ayala, Brands aimed to take the onus off any single wrestler.

“I think the biggest thing in this sport is that when you’re getting ready to go, you’re concerned about you. You’re warming up for you. Your focus is on you. The team score will take care of itself when you have that characteristic in each individual that’s representing those 10 weight classes.”

Regardless of the approach, Iowa needs to turn things around in a hurry or risk a season getting away from it completely.

“We are going to Ohio State a week from tonight,” says Brands. “And then we’ve got a road trip weekend.”

That they do.

And as of right now, I’m not sure anybody quite knows how it’ll play out.

Full dual results

#9 Minnesota – 21, #4 Iowa – 16

125 – #10 Jore Volk (M) major dec. Joey Cruz (I), 8-0

133 – #9 Drake Ayala (I) tech fall. Chris Cannon (M), 21-6

141 – #9 Vance VomBaur (M) major dec. #11 Nasir Bailey (I), 10-1

149 – #24 Drew Roberts (M) dec. #16 Ryder Block (I), 4-2

157 – #21 Charlie Millard (M) major dec. #12 Jordan Williams (I), 13-3

165 – #3 Michael Caliendo (I) major dec. #10 Andrew Sparks (M), 18-5

174 – #3 Patrick Kennedy (I) major dec. #24 Ethan Riddle (M), 12-3

184 – #4 Max McEnelly (M) dec. Gabe Arnold (I), 4-1 SV1

197 – #30 Gavin Nelson (M) dec. Harvey Ludington (I), 4-3

285 – #8 Ben Kueter (I) dec. #10 Koy Hopke (M), 5-2

Officials: Nicholas Grosso, Frank Johnson Jr.

Attendance: 12,582