4 Iowa to ring in the New Year at the Soldier Salute

After a 22-day layoff, Iowa men’s wrestling makes its return to the mat this weekend.

The fourth-annual Soldier Salute offers the opportunity, as the Hawkeye-hosted event takes place just down the street at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Among those in attendance, #13 North Carolina, #18 Missouri and talented Navy/Wyoming teams appear to be entering starter-heavy contingents. Another 15 or so programs (found here) are sending a hodgepodge of entries as well.

As for #4 Iowa, here are the 16 wrestlers it has entered for this Saturday/Sunday:

Soldier Salute 🔜 pic.twitter.com/YZMl70tWfS — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) January 1, 2026

Notably, Iowa’s entries only include 2/10 Hawkeyes from the current national rankings. That’s a stark contrast from the three previous editions of the Soldier Salute – in which 26 of its 30 postseason starters competed.

#10 Nasir Bailey (141) and #12 Jordan Williams (157) are those two ranked Hawkeyes. Meanwhile, Gabe Arnold will make his season debut at 174 pounds – though without the chance to meet incumbent starter #3 Patrick Kennedy in a highly anticipated showdown.

Other storylines will come in the form of several freshmen – including top-ranked 2025 prospect Harvey Ludington (197). Elsewhere, part-time starter Victor Voinovich could get a head-to-head crack at Williams (and the starting job at 157).

Here’s a bit more on the weights/storylines to watch for the Hawkeyes – followed by all you need to know about how/when/where/etc. to tune in for this weekend’s action on the mat.

Arnold arrives at 174

As I wrote in my New Year lookahead article, Gabe Arnold’s season debut (and subsequent effectiveness) at 174 pounds is one of my most anticipated storylines of the 2026 portion of this season.

And while he won’t have the opportunity to compete in the same bracket as Patrick Kennedy this weekend, Arnold could still make a real impression amidst a field that could include returning All-Americans #8 Danny Wask (Navy) and #11 Cam Steed (Missouri).

Kennedy bested Steed by a 6-4 decision in November at the National Duals Invitational – despite Steed scoring the lone takedown of the match. He also defeated Wask in last year’s Soldier Salute final, 6-2.

Either/both opponents could offer strong data points for Arnold’s pursuit of the spot at 174, though nothing will be decided for certain in early January.

More than anything, I’m just interested to see how Arnold looks down at 174 – a weight many have long believed to be the best fit for the talented sophomore.

Ludington’s level

Another intriguing Hawkeye entry is a guy who’ll presumably redshirt this season, Harvey Ludington.

The New Jersey native is 8-0 thus far in his young career – including a pair of open tournament titles. The second of those, at the Jim Koch Open, included a finals victory over former U23 World team member John Gunderson (Northern Iowa).

Things could take an additional step (or two) up this weekend for the freshman, with the likes of #5 Joey Novak (Wyoming) and #16 Evan Bates (Missouri) potentially in the field.

Massoma Endene is the guy for Iowa at 197 this season, but Iowa fans could get an early look at the future this weekend – and will be hoping they like what they see from the young man who finished high school as the top-ranked 190-pound prospect in America.

Looking for more at 141/157

Also covered in my New Year piece, Nasir Bailey and Jordan Williams are two guys I’m interested in watching this weekend.

Bailey appears to have the spot at 141 locked up, but fans and coaches alike (not to mention himself, I’d imagine) would love to see more activity and offense from a guy who had shown those capabilities plenty before arriving in Iowa City this offseason.

If it happens this weekend, it could come at the expense of his teammates, as backups Kale Petersen and Jace Rhodes are entered at 141 as well.

And while the overall field may not have anyone within the realm of Bailey’s #10 national ranking, some nice depth could be present with the likes of #21 Luke Simcox (UNC), #23 Zeke Seltzer (Missouri) and #31 Caedyn Ricciardi (Navy).

As for 157, I’ve touched on Jordan Williams and Victor Voinovich already in this preview.

So far this season, they’ve split Iowa’s dual opportunities almost evenly (5-4 in favor of Voinovich). And while Williams has the #12 ranking next to his name, neither wrestler has firmly separated themselves from the other yet.

The Soldier Salute will offer the first chance to do so in 2026.

Others to keep tabs on

A few more guys I’ll have an eye on include a pair of freshmen, the younger of two middleweight brothers, a 2025 postseason starter and two Class of 2025 commits who are greyshirting this year in Iowa City.

Starting with the youngsters, Greco specialist Leister Bowling IV (fifth at U20 Worlds this summer) and Ohio native Ty Miller (ranked #80 in the 2025 class) will make their Hawkeye debuts at 174 and 184 pounds respectively.

Those could also be two of the tougher weight classes of the tournament (pending official entries), so a deep run by either would be well earned.

Meanwhile, 2025 recruiting classmates CJ Torres (165) and Paolo Ciatto (174) won’t ‘officially’ join the Iowa roster until next summer – spending the 2025-26 school year as greyshirts.

In addition to the 16 entries announced earlier today, I can confirm that Iowa greyshirts CJ Torres (165) & Paolo Ciatto (174) will both compete unattached at this weekend's Soldier Salute as well.



Torres was the 7th-ranked 165-pounder in the Class of 2025. Ciatto hails from NY. pic.twitter.com/Nd61U2tWaf — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) January 2, 2026

Torres – the 7th-ranked prospect in the country exiting high school – was a late addition back in May.

This weekend could hint at his readiness to challenge for Michael Caliendo’s vacated spot when next season rolls around.

At 149, Kael Voinovich may’ve lost out on the starting spot given the superb start by Ryder Block, but that doesn’t mean the redshirt freshman can’t still impress this weekend.

It’s possible Voinovich may get a crack at #15 Joshua Edmond (Missouri), whom Block defeated in tiebreakers (2-1) in his season opening match at National Duals.

And finally, down at the lightest weight class, 2025 NCAA qualifier Joey Cruz gets his chance to show out in front of the home fans.

He’ll also be back at his natural weight this weekend, after selflessly (albeit unsuccessfully) bumping up to 133 for Iowa’s last two duals before the Christmas break.

An interesting potential matchup for Cruz could be former Iowa State Cyclone starter Kysen Terukina, now ranked 13th in the country for North Carolina.

How to watch

**All times Central Standard**

January 3-4 (Sat/Sun) – @ Soldier Salute

Location: Coralville, IA (Xtream Arena)

Time(s): All day (see below)

TV/streaming: B1G+

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, AM 800 KXIC, YouTube

Per a Big Ten press release, BTN announcers Shane Sparks and Jim Gibbons will anchor coverage on B1G+ throughout the tournament.

As many as eight individual mat streams will be in effect throughout the early sessions – including whip-around coverage from Sparks/Gibbons for the best matches.

I’ve laid out the entire schedule below, which will also feature Iowa’s radio broadcast duo of Steven Grace and Mark Ironside both days.

Saturday, January 3rd

Session One: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Session Two: 3:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 4th

Session Three: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Finals: 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Short time

That’s a wrap on your first Iowa wrestling preview of 2026.

I hope everyone out there enjoyed their Christmas/holiday/New Year festivities because now it’s back to business.

The race toward March starts in earnest, here and now. And the pace will only intensify with each passing day.

So, let’s get off to a fast start with the Soldier Salute.

You can follow me on social media for updates throughout the weekend. Or if you’re otherwise occupied, feel free to check in late Sunday evening for my full recap of proceedings.

And until then – Happy New Year!