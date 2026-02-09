8 Iowa halts two-dual skid, romps Michigan State, 40-6

On Sunday in East Lansing (MI), Iowa rolled with the exact same lineup that tasted defeat some 37 hours earlier in Columbus, Ohio.

Only this time, the eighth-ranked Hawkeyes were victorious, 40-6.

That sort of flip can happen when the opponent standing across from you is 4-7 Michigan State, as opposed to the undefeated, second-ranked Buckeyes.

But even so, if you’re Iowa (10-5, 3-3 B1G) take this one and run with it.

A response to Friday night’s result was necessary – and it did so.

An end to a rare two-dual losing streak was necessary – and it did so.

And the scoreboard probably needed to get a workout in the process – which Iowa achieved amidst a 146-30 match point advantage.

(The Spartans did not score a takedown during the entire dual.)

Sure, there’s a lot more work to be done to finish what’s left of the 2025-26 season in a fashion customary with the program’s lofty standards.

But as the saying goes, “A win is a win is a win.”

And Iowa very much needed one of those on Sunday afternoon – regardless of the caliber of its opponent.

How it happened

The lone ‘blemish’ for Iowa in this one came at 197 pounds, which the Hawkeyes forfeited to the Spartans.

Besides that, the visitors were dominant. Seven out of nine wins included bonus points – including three-consecutive technical falls from 133-149 and 165-184 pounds.

** Full disclosure – I’ve only watched this dual via an exceedingly quick replay, as I spent most of today covering the top-ranked Iowa women’s team in Coralville at the “For Her Duals.” **

Amidst the carnage, a few nuggets stood out:

At 125 pounds, #6 Dean Peterson bounced back from his Friday night loss – chasing down a late takedown to secure a 12-2 major decision.

Starting with a W! 😤



125 – #6 Dean Peterson (I) major dec. Nick Corday (M) 11-2



#8 Iowa 4 , Michigan State 0 pic.twitter.com/pEI4Vo59vz — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) February 8, 2026

Three weights later, Ryder Block closed with an even greater fury.

Leading Clayton Jones by a score of 4-2 to start the third period, the Hawkeye poured on 17 points in the final stanza. In fact, they all came in a 73-second flurry, earning Block a tech. fall that would’ve been tough to see just moments before.

Third-ranked Michael Caliendo took a slightly different approach at 165, piling up all 22 points between the opening whistle and the clock showing 0:27 left in the first period.

No. 3 Michael Caliendo with the tech fall over DJ Shannon 😤 pic.twitter.com/nKYancKddQ — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) February 8, 2026

To describe the reaction of his Spartan opponent as ‘bewildered’ would seem like an understand. Though DJ Shannon did manage to break Caliendo’s grip on a cradle that could’ve earned the Hawkeyes six team points instead of five.

On the flip side, Ben Kueter couldn’t keep his fast start going at heavyweight – defeating Josh Terrill by 7-1 decision with both takedowns coming in the first period.

Those seven points nearly matched the redshirt sophomore’s season-high of eight against Bellarmine on opening night. But I’d imagine that that’s of minimal consolation to those yearning for more offensive output from the Iowa City native (Kueter included).

Short time

I hope you’ll forgive me for the brevity/bare bones nature of this latest recap.

(Or perhaps this is what you’ve long been waiting for – in which case, you’re welcome?)

Either way, thanks as always for checking in and I’ll catch you guys again real soon.

Full dual results

#8 Iowa – 40, Michigan State – 6

125 – #6 Dean Peterson (I) major dec. Nick Corday (M), 12-2

133 – #9 Drake Ayala (I) tech fall. Caleb Weiand (M), 21-4

141 – Kale Petersen (I) tech. fall Sean Larkin (M), 17-2

149 – #18 Ryder Block (I) tech. fall Clayton Jones (M) 21-6

157 – Victor Voinovich III (I) dec. Darius Marines (M), 7-3

165 – #3 Michael Caliendo (I) tech. fall DJ Shannon (M), 22-4

174 – #3 Patrick Kennedy (I) tech. fall Connor O’Neill (M), 19-4

184 – Gabe Arnold (I) tech. fall Ryan Boucher (M), 20-4

197 – #23 Kael Wisler (M) via forfeit

285 – #8 Ben Kueter (I) dec. Josh Terill (M), 7-1

Officials: Curt Frost, Jeron Quincy

Attendance: 778