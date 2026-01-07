4 Iowa opens Big Ten dual schedule vs #18 Wisconsin

It’s been a minute (26 days in fact) since the last time the Iowa men’s wrestling team took the mat at near full strength.

But that all comes to an end this Friday, when the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes (7-2) host #18 Wisconsin (8-0) to open the 2026 Big Ten dual schedule.

The undefeated Badgers are undergoing a bit of a resurgence. Chris Bono’s program was just 17-15 in duals during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons – then cratered to 5-12 a year ago. But they’ll face by far and away their biggest test to date when they take the mat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

As for Iowa, Tom Brands’ squad is looking to start the New Year on the right foot.

The Hawkeyes certainly experienced their ups and downs over the first two months of the season. And the remainder of a hellacious schedule is approaching fast – with little letup. So, they’ll need to come out firing, starting this Friday evening in Iowa City.

There are also some historical nuggets at stake – as is often the case with this program.

Per Iowa’s weekly dual notes, the Hawkeyes have won 44 of the last 45 duals against the Badgers dating back to 1975 – the lone defeating coming in 2007 (21-14) at Carver.

Meet the teams

Based on the probable lineups released for this matchup, 16 different ranked wrestlers could take the mat on Friday evening.

The lone notable absence for Iowa is 197-pounder Massoma Endene. And while I wasn’t in town on Tuesday to ask Tom Brands about Endene’s status, the Daily Iowan’s Jackson Miller did astutely note that Endene (23) is expecting his first child this month.

In his stead, Iowa has listed three different options at 197.

Among them, Gabe Arnold could make the sizable bump up just as he did (twice) back in early December. Or Iowa may turn to a freshman – Harvey Ludington/Brody Sampson – for their Carver debut.

Ludington still has four dates left while maintaining his redshirt. This past weekend he had a solid fifth-place showing at the Soldier Salute – where one of his losses was a game effort (6-1) against returning All-American Joey Novak of Wyoming.

Iowa also lists multiple options at both 141/157 pounds. The status of those two weights appeared to get murkier (141) and clearer (157) respectively based upon results at the Soldier Salute.

How to watch

January 9th (Fri) – vs. #18 Wisconsin

Location: Iowa City, IA (Carver-Hawkeye Arena)

Time: 7:00 p.m. (CT)

TV/streaming: B1G+

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, AM 800 KXIC, YouTube

The regular crew of Steven Grace and Mark Ironside will have the radio call for Friday’s dual.

Keep an eye on

The three marquee matchups of this dual all involve Wisconsin’s highest ranked wrestlers.

Starting at 125 pounds, #6 Dean Peterson will be looking for some get back against #11 Nicolar Rivera.

Rivera defeated Peterson (then at Rutgers) 4-1 in their 2025 dual meeting – and added a medical forfeit ‘victory’ at the Big Ten Championships.

If the first-year Hawkeye can turn the tables on Friday, it’d represent another positive sign amidst a strong start to the season for the New Jersey native.

Meanwhile, more prior history is on the table at 133 between #4 Drake Ayala and #14 Zan Fugitt.

Last season, the two met twice – to contrasting results (and environments).

First, Ayala throttled the Badger via 21-6 technical fall in the regular season. But a few months later, the margin was far narrower in the NCAA semifinals – where the Hawkeye scored five points late in the second period to secure the win.

THE STREAK CONTINUES 💪



(2) Drake Ayala of @Hawks_Wrestling defeats (14) Zan Fugitt 6-1 to give the Hawkeyes a wrestler in the national finals for the 35th straight year. #NCAAWrestling x 🎥 ESPN2/ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/UIYRCLqTMQ — NCAA Men's Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 22, 2025

It’ll also have been 40 days between Friday and Ayala’s last competitive match – a surprising loss to #3 Evan Frost during the Cy-Hawk dual. So, we’ll see how Iowa’s senior stalwart responds in his return to action.

And at the opposite end of the lineup, folks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena are in for a compelling battle at heavyweight.

In #5 Ben Kueter and #9 Braxton Amos, you’ve got two of the more highly ranked big men in recent recruiting history.

Iowa fans know all about Kueter – ranked second overall in the 2023 class by Flo. But a few years prior, it was Amos (#1 in the Class of 2020) who entered college with all the prep accolades and future promise.

Since then, the Badger has battled both injury and indecision – the latter regarding his weight class.

But all these years later, Amos seems to have found his niche/stride at heavyweight.

Amidst an 11-1 start to his season, his only loss was a 5-4 defeat to top-ranked Yonger Bastida. The same Yonger Bastida, you may recall, who soundly defeated Kueter (11-4) back in late November.

Friday will mark the Iowa sophomore’s first match since then and just his fourth of the season to date. And you can bet that Kueter will be looking to put forth a far better performance in his 2026 debut.

Short time

That’s all I’ve got for this latest dual preview.

One final nugget I’ll offer:

Four-time Iowa All-American Tony Cassioppi will make his return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, albeit donning visiting colors.

Cassioppi is in his second year as an assistant coach for the Badgers.

I’d imagine the Carver crowd will give him a warm welcome – and then promptly boo every single one of the athletes under his tutelage from there on out.

(Because hey, that’s how this works.)

As for coverage of Friday’s dual, you can follow along with my live updates on social media and/or return to Hawkeye Report later that same night for my recap article on all that transpired.

Either way, enjoy the wrestling and a belated Happy New Year!