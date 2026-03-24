Nyla Valencia announces end of career after third ACL injury

On Monday afternoon, Nyla Valencia announced the end of her wrestling career.

In an Instagram post, the Iowa redshirt junior confirmed news her young brother, Aden, had broken to the world less than 48 hours earlier during an emotional interview after his NCAA title victory.

In short, a third ACL tear in as many years – the latest suffered earlier this month during her fourth-place finish at the inaugural NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships – forced the 21-year-old to make the heartbreaking decision to step away from the sport.

Rather than describe the announcement any further, I’ll let her own words speak for themselves.

Because in typical Nyla Valencia fashion, she proved to be downright remarkable at this as well.

The end of one dream, the start of another

Nyla Valencia –

There are moments in life when the path you thought you were walking suddenly shifts — when a dream you’ve poured your heart into asks you to make a decision you never imagined facing.



This season was one of the most meaningful of my life. I wrestled freely and with joy. After years of patience, I finally stepped into my moment with gratitude. Competing at the first-ever NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships was historic — an honor I will carry forever. Knowing how many women fought for that opportunity meant more than words can capture. I left everything out there, and I’m proud of the heart I carried through every match.



I didn’t become a wrestler to win medals. I became a wrestler to build character, strength, and courage — and this sport gave me exactly that.



But my first season was also my last.



Shortly after the tournament, I learned I had torn my ACL for the third time in three years — a reality that forced a decision I never expected. For now, I’m stepping away from competition to prioritize my health and the life ahead beyond the mat.



I leave this sport with more than wins and losses — resilience, perspective, and fulfillment.



Thank you to my family, my boyfriend, my coaches, my team, and the Iowa community for standing beside me through every high and setback.



And to my brother — thank you for inspiring me, for continuing our legacy, and for showing me what’s possible. Watching you become an NCAA Champion filled our family with pride beyond words. I carry that with me always.



While this chapter closes, another begins.



These injuries didn’t break me — they gave me purpose. I’m ready to pursue my bigger dream: a career in medicine and orthopedics, helping athletes recover, return, and thrive — and improving outcomes for female athletes who too often face higher injury risks with fewer answers.



Sometimes life asks you to let go of one dream to chase another.



So I’ll keep fighting — just on a different stage now.



For every athlete who’s been told their body is the limit.

For every girl who refuses to quit.

For the future of women in sport.



For her. 💛💪

#Wrestling #WomenInSport #HERstory #NCAAWrestling #NewBeginnings

One of a kind

No one has ever explicitly told me this, but I feel like speaking in absolutes is somewhat frowned upon in the sports media business.

So, to those sticklers for the ‘rules’ I’d simply offer this:

You’ve never met Nyla Valencia.

A wrestler, a scholar, a chef, an orator, a soon-to-be doctor…a competitor, an achiever, a giver, a believer.

Valencia is each and every one of those things – and likely so much more in the years to come.

And that’s why for as sad as today’s news is, incredible opportunities still await on her immediate horizon – even if they don’t include wrestling.

Nyla Valencia’s strength and resiliency will carry her far beyond a wrestling career cut short. (Photo by: Julia Hansen/Iowa City-Press Citizen)

She’s the most impressive young person I’ve had the pleasure of encountering doing this job – which is no small feat considering the caliber of people within the Iowa program alone, much less the entire wrestling ecosystem.

And as she takes this next step, I can only wish her the best of luck and say thank you for the absolute privilege of getting to cover her journey thus far.

“I feel like I have wings and I’m flying – and I have this surge of power and adrenaline that’s just kind of feeding that excitement. I feel like I’m on top of the world.”

Those were Valencia’s words after she made her long-awaited Hawkeye debut back in November.

And it’s that same exact feeling I hope she’ll experience again soon – this time off the mat.

What’s next for the Hawkeyes

When I previewed the 2026-27 season for Iowa two weeks ago, it was under the assumption that Nyla Valencia would be back.

Now, the Hawkeyes will have just one returning wrestler at 110 pounds – 2025 All-American Emilie Gonzalez.

That said, Iowa does have a trio of 103-pounders who’ve all placed third or better at the national tournament – plus a talented incoming freshman at the weight.

Does one of them bump up to challenge Gonzalez? Does someone drop down from 117? Or, with a roster spot now available (taking Iowa to 29 of its 30-person limit), does Clarissa Chun look to add some depth/competition from outside the program?

Iowa is going to be in a dogfight with McKendree (and others) for NCAA/National Duals titles next season, so no stone can be left unturned as it looks to put together its best possible lineup.

That’ll be something to monitor over the next few weeks/months.

For now, though, the story is about Nyla Valencia.

And it’s a story of resiliency, excellence, generosity and courage – in all aspects of life.

So, even though this may be the end of her wrestling chapter, as she said herself, “Another begins.”