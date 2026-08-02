Oklahoma RHP Drew Rerick talks commitment to Iowa

The transfer portal season, for the most part, has come to a close. Most programs are turning their focus to fall baseball and welcoming their newcomers to campus over the next couple of weeks. However, Rick Heller and his coaching staff are still working hard to bolster their roster and have done so with a pair of transfer additions to the pitching staff over the past few days. The Hawkeyes recently picked up a commitment from Oklahoma transfer right-handed pitcher Drew Rerick. He has spent a year apiece at Texas and Oklahoma, which means he has up to three years of eligibility remaining.

"I’ve always had a high regard for the Iowa program," Rerick told HawkeyeReport. "The coaching staff, the school, and the community just felt right for me...There were other schools (that reached out), but what I was looking for was a school that has a great tradition, great coaching, and a great community that supports their programs. Iowa checked all of those boxes."

A native of Fargo, North Dakota, Drew Rerick was a highly regarded prospect in the '24 class and was talked about as possibly becoming the first ever ND high schooler to be drafted inside the top 11 rounds. Rated as the #16 right-handed pitcher and #58 overall recruit in the class, Rerick was the 2024 North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year and was a Perfect Game All-American Classic pick. As a senior at Fargo Davies High School, Rerick posted a 1.63 ERA over 38.2 innings during the regular season, including tallying 76 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .112 batting average.

Despite being rated as the #142 draft prospect (Rnd 5), Rerick opted to forgo the draft and head to Texas for his freshman season with the Longhorns. He appeared in seven games, with two starts, all in non-conference play, finishing with a 9.00 ERA over 7.0 innings. Rerick entered the portal and spent last season with Oklahoma, winning a national title with the Sooners. He appeared in four games, with one start, posting a 3.86 ERA over 2.1 innings.

"The big thing is once you get to college, everyone is good. You have to continue to work as hard as ever, because a person’s spot in the lineup is never secure."

Currently, Drew is going through physical therapy and rehab after getting surgery to repair a torn left labrum in late June. If everything goes well, there will be no issues with him being ready to pitch at the beginning of next season.

"I battled with a torn left hip labrum for about 1.5 years, which just kept getting worse. It got really bad right as our season got going this past spring," said Rerick. "Recovery is going super well and I'm on track to start a running progression in about three weeks, along with throwing."

"I’ll start bullpens by December 1st according to the rehab protocol, which gives me more than ample time to ready for opening day."

When healthy, the stuff for Rerick is electric with fastball that can touch triple digits. That's a big reason why he was a Perfect Game All-American selection and thought of as a potential high school draft pick. Drew mentioned that his talks with new pitching coach Casey Day had him feeling like Iowa was the perfect place for the next step in his journey.

"I have four pitches. A fastball (96-100), cutter (90-93), curveball (80-82) and changeup (80-83)," said Rerick. "The fastball has a cut ride to it. Everything will play off the fastball, but I feel confident in all 4 pitches in any situation...I would describe myself as a true power pitcher who is going to come right at the batter."

"I was able to have a nice zoom call with Coach Day. His approach to pitching development really felt like it was a perfect match for my skill set, and where I want to go with it."

The Hawkeyes seem to be set from a starting pitching standpoint with Kyle Alivo, Jaron Bleeker, Maddux Frese, Brody Irlbeck and incoming freshman Ryan Stedman all in the mix for three spots. However, the bullpen will likely be what determines the ceiling of the team for next season. A number of young arms return from last season and improvement from them will be paramount, but transfers like Drew Rerick, as well as Reid Burkle (Kirkwood), Austin Dean (Virginia Tech) and Will Pierro (St Thomas) are going to be relied on as well. There's no doubt that Rerick's stuff is as good or better than anyone else on the staff.

"I truly believe the sky is the limit for me this next season. I am ready for whatever comes my way. It’s going to be really fun to be healthy again, and with the help of the coaching and training staff, there’s not a doubt in my mind it’s going to happen."