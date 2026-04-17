Oklahoma transfer Carter Schubert to fill Iowa's glaring hole at 165

Over the span of four days, Iowa has now addressed its two most glaring holes for the 2025-26 season.

The latest addition came Friday morning, when news broke (via MatScouts) that Oklahoma’s Carter Schubert would be joining the Hawkeyes out of the transfer portal.

Not only that, but he’ll do so at a weight of desperate need – 165 pounds.

A Class of 2023 prospect, Schubert – a Marion, NY native – spent his first college season at California Baptist before transferring to Oklahoma for the past two years. And it was his latest campaign with the Sooners which makes this addition appealing for the Hawkeyes.

Schubert went 22-8 in his first season as a collegiate starter – finishing fourth at the Big 12 Championships and reaching the bloodround at NCAAs.

His lone defeats at the national tournament (as the #12 seed) were by identical 2-1 margins to Iowa’s Patrick Kennedy and Navy’s Danny Wask.

All told, Schubert posted an 11-8 record versus ranked foes, notching multiple victories over NCAA All-Americans – including Missouri’s Cam Steed (fifth), Navy’s Wask (sixth) and Iowa State’s MJ Gaitan (eighth).

*Steed and Wask both made the podium each of the past two years.

Carter Schubert defeats two-time Navy All-American Danny Wask in the finals of the 2025 Cliff Keen Invitational.

All of that, mind you, took place at 174 pounds.

In two seasons prior, Schubert – who has two years of eligibility remaining – wrestled exclusively at 157/165. And 80 percent of those matches came at the lighter of the two weight classes.

Now, following the departure of Iowa stalwart Michael Caliendo, he’ll be asked to split the difference in a new singlet.

Future fit

There’s no two ways about it – this was a critical addition for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa had no other obviously compelling options at 165 to replace Caliendo.

The same could’ve been said for 133 prior to Monday’s commitment from Ryan Crookham.

Now Tom Brands has the building blocks in place to assemble at least a solid top-to-bottom lineup. And further additions/progression could elevate Iowa even further by the time the 2025-26 season rolls around.

Make no mistake, Schubert is not Michael Caliendo.

The latter was an offensive dynamo who consistently lit up the scoreboard en route to back-to-back NCAA runner up finishes (and three All-American honors) as a Hawkeye.

Meanwhile, Schubert produced just four bonus-point wins this past season – albeit up at 174 pounds.

But that doesn’t make the Sooner-turned-Hawkeye any less valuable to his new school.

It desperately needed a viable replacement for its departing senior star, and that’s exactly what it has (hopefully) found.

From here on out, the opportunity rests in Schubert’s hands to take it and run as fast/far as he can.