Peyton McCollum shares special moment with his father

Whether he was on the Iowa basketball team or not, Peyton McCollum would have shared a very special moment on Sunday evening with his father, who happens to be the head coach. This year the son of the head coach is redshirting in his freshman year. While he has not played this year, McCollum is enjoying playing for his father and on Sunday he shared a very special moment following the victory over Florida.

The younger McCollum also shared his thoughts on how angry his father appeared during the game on Sunday and if that was as mad as he has seen him and his reaction to it.