Phil Parker prepares for Pavia and Vanderbilt

Over the years, Phil Parker has faced some unique challenges as a defensive coordinator. He’s answered almost each and every one of them with a high level of success. On December 31st, he will be facing another huge challenge against Vanderbilt, led by quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia. They present a huge challenge having scored 45 points in each of their last three games and they average nearly 40 points per contest.

Parker talks about the challenge ahead for his defense, if TJ Hall will be available, and he shares the names of some younger players who have risen up during Iowa’s prep for the ReliaQuest Bowl.