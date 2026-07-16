LJ Phillips slims down heading into fall camp

With the start of fall camp just a couple of weeks away, some Iowa football players are trying to pack on a few pounds. In the case of LJ Phillips, the new Iowa running back has worked hard to shed a few pounds heading into camp.

Phillips felt he needed to cut some weight this summer and worked with the Iowa strength staff to get leaner and closer to his playing weight at South Dakota last season of 205 pounds. Last year at that weight, Phillips rushed for over 1900 yards, including 300 against Northern Colorado.

He talks about his weight loss and how he ended up at Iowa and how his father was totally supportive of the decision.