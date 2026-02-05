PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Baseball Media Day

It’s almost time for Iowa Baseball to return. Coming off a season where they went 33-22-1 and came up a game short of a Big Ten regular season crown, the Hawkeyes return a number of players on the position player side but are tasked with replacing much of their starting rotation. The unofficial start to the year came on Thursday afternoon, as the team welcomed the media for Iowa Baseball Media Day.

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at the Hansen Football Performance Center and Duane Banks Field on Thursday afternoon to capture the best shots of the action. The Hawkeyes are set to open the season on February 13th against Kansas State at the MLB Desert Invitational in Phoenix.