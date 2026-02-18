PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Baseball vs UW-Platteville

The earliest home opener in Iowa Baseball program history, they welcomed DIII UW-Platteville to town for some midweek action on Tuesday afternoon. Rick Heller’s squad was impressive, rolling to a record-breaking 34-5 win over the Pioneers to move to 3-1 on the young season. They’ve now scored 55 runs over the last two games.

The Hawkeyes offensive outburst set a program-record for runs in a game surpassing 32 runs against Quincy in 1989. They put up multiple runs in seven different innings, including a nine-run third inning that broke the game open. Eight Iowa hitters finished with multiple hits, led by Kooper Schulte with a game-high five hits.

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday afternoon to capture the best shots of the action between the Hawkeyes and Pioneers. Up next, Iowa will head down to Boca Ration for a three-game series with Florida Atlantic.