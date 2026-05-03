PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Baseball vs Illinois

The Iowa Baseball team is finding their stride at the right time. After enduring some tough stretches, the Hawkeyes have won 10 of their last 12 games, building momentum into the first days of May. On Saturday, Iowa clinched their third consecutive Big Ten series, defeating Illinois 6-5 to move to 28-17 overall and 12-11 in Big Ten play.

The Hawkeyes got the scoring underway early with a three-run home run from Jaixen Frost and a two-run single from Matthew Delgado to make it a 5-0 advantage after three innings. Maddux Frese delivered a strong start, going 6.0 innings, with his lone blemish, a three-run home run from Will Johannes coming in his final inning of work. Illinois tried to rally late, plating two runs in the 8th to pull within 6-5, but couldn’t find the tying run. Joe Husak came on for the 9th and retired the side on five pitches to earn the save.

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at Duane Banks Field on Saturday afternoon to capture the best shots of the action between the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini. Rick Heller’s squad will go for the sweep later today with first pitch coming at 1:02pm CT.