PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Baseball vs Maryland

A successful weekend on diamond for the Iowa Baseball team, they took the series from the visiting Maryland Terrapins, but Sunday left a sour taste. Trailing just 5-4 after five innings, the wheels fell off and the Terps rolled to a 16-5 win in eight innings. After this weekend, the Hawkeyes sit with a 21-16 overall record and a 7-11 mark in Big Ten play.

Part of the pregame festivities, Iowa men’s basketball head coach Ben McCollum threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Just over a year ago, McCollum threw out the first pitch against Nebraska as the new head coach of the Hawkeyes. He has since guided the program to their first Elite Eight appearance since 1987.

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at Duane Banks Field on Sunday afternoon to capture the best shots of the action between the Hawkeyes and Terrapins. Up next, Iowa will host Western Illinois (Tuesday) and Illinois-Chicago (Wednesday) in midweek action.