PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa City Regional Media Day

Before there is basketball, there is all of the media obligations that come with playing the NCAA Tournament. Press conferences, open locker rooms and open practice in front of the media. It’s all part of the March Madness fun. The Iowa City Regional has already gotten underway with Virginia taking down Arizona State on Thursday in First Four action, but there’s plenty more to come. That includes the Hawkeyes tournament opener against Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday.

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday afternoon to capture the best shots from Iowa City Regional media day. The Hawkeyes are set to tipoff with 15 seed FDU at approximately 3:00pm CT on Saturday.