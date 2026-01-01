PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Football vs Vanderbilt

What a way to finish out the season. Heartbreaking losses were the story of the regular season for the Iowa Football team, but they closed it out in style with a 34-27 win over 14th-ranked Vanderbilt at the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa. The Hawkeyes finish the season with a 9-4 record, reaching the nine-win mark for the fifth time in the last eight seasons.

The Hawkeyes held the high-flying Vanderbilt offense, led by Heisman finalist quarterback Diego Pavia, in check in the first half, taking a 14-3 lead into the break. A trick play, flea-flicker pass from Mark Gronowski to DJ Vonnahme put Iowa up 21-3 in the third quarter, but Pavia countered with a quick strike, 75-yard touchdown to Tre Richardson. The rest of the game was filled with offensive fireworks. Vanderbilt got within 24-17 and 31-24 but never had possession of the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead. A late field goal by Drew Stevens put the Hawkeyes up 34-24 and that was enough for a win.

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at Raymond James Stadium on Wednesday afternoon to capture the best shots of the action between the Hawkeyes and Commodores.